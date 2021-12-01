JAS Café Winter Series tickets on sale
Jazz Aspen Snowmass has announced its full JAS Café winter series line-up with shows taking place in a new venue this season, Local Coffee/Here House.
The series opens on Dec. 17-18 with guitar/vocal duo Eleanor Dubinsky & Dario Acosta Teich, playing a mixture of swinging standards, holiday classics, Bossa Nova and originals in their JAS Café debut.
Another Café debut will take place Feb. 25-26 when Vincius Gomes, Valtinho and Jamile celebrate the sounds of Brazilian Carnivale in a tribute to samba.
Additionally, three of the JAS Café’s most-popular artists over the last 10 years will return this winter, including guitarist/vocalist Tuck & Patti on Feb. 4-5, the husband and wife duo that also played the very first Jazz Aspen Festival in June of 1991.
On March 11-12 virtuoso guitarist/vocalist Raul Midon returns, followed by Hammond B-3 organist and trumpeter Joey DeFrancesco with his Trio on March 25-26.
One additional artist will be announced at a later date to perform over Wintersköl weekend, Jan. 14-15.
Tickets (ranging from $50-$75) for the shows will go on sale Friday, Dec. 3, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at jazzaspensnowmass.org. Showtimes for each night will be 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. Local Coffee/Here House will offer a menu of drinks and small plates for attendees.
Due to the smaller space available at Local Coffee/Here House compared to past Café venues, there will be less inventory available for each show, therefore JAS encourages early ticket purchases.
“Local Coffee/Here House is the smallest venue we have ever used for JAS Café performances,” said JAS President Jim Horowitz. “Lucky listeners will find the soft furniture and warm atmosphere a perfect spot to get lost in the sounds of jazz, blues, Brazilian, soul and more throughout the season. Like a living room aglow with sound.”
For more information on the JAS Café series and other JAS events please visit jazzaspensnowmass.org.