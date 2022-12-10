Young cellist to perform free concert on Sunday
The community is invited to attend a classical cello concert on Sunday at the Aspen Chapel, located at 77 Meadowood Drive.
The performance starts at 3 p.m.; doors open at 2:45 p.m. The free concert will feature music of composers Popper, Lalo and Barrière, according to a press release. The accomplished young cellist Kurtis Kowar will be featured.
Kowar, 15, has been studying and performing cello since the age of 7. He attended the Colorado Suzuki Institute in 2017 and began playing with the High Country Sinfonia in 2021. Last summer, Kowar attended the Kinhaven Music School in Vermont for a six-week intensive program, where he focused on studying and performing cello.
A former student of the Aspen Music Festival and School’s P.A.L.S. program and a member of the Roaring Fork Youth Orchestra from 2014-19, Kowar has hopes to further engage in the AMFS program and continue fostering his cellist skills through college, the release says.
Accompanying Kowar in Sunday’s concert: instructor Dr. Roberto Arundale and professional pianist Kevin Kaukl. Arundale is a Salvadoran-American chamber and orchestral musician, soloist and educator. He has been Kowar’s cellist instructor for over eight years now.
Seasonal refreshments will be served following the performance.
Lisa DeLosso selected as new director of Art Base
The Art Base has announced that Lisa DeLosso will serve as its new executive director.
Following successful tenures in both the nonprofit and arts communities in the Roaring Fork Valley, DeLosso will officially step into her new role at the Basalt arts center on Jan. 3, according to an announcement.
“From the Wyly Coyotes, to the old Basalt Library space, to the most recent evolution along Midland Avenue, the Art Base has such a strong, community-focused legacy in our valley,” DeLosso said in a statement. “I’m excited for the opportunity to lead this vision forward for artists of all ages. I’m thankful to Skye Skinner, to each of her predecessors, to the Board of Trustees and to the current team for laying this groundwork, and I’m looking forward to creating great things for our community as the Art Base’s next executive director.”
DeLosso received her undergraduate degree in art education and art history from Pennsylvania State University. She has a master’s degree in art education from the University of Texas at Austin, where she went on to work in the School of Architecture as the associate director for development.
Prior to coming to the Art Base, DeLosso was the chief development officer at the Aspen Art Museum and most recently, she served as the director of development and strategic partnerships at Aspen Public Radio.
DeLosso is a member of the Gallery Committee at the Red Brick Center for the Arts, where she helps select artwork to display in gallery spaces and the new Aspen City Hall building. She has served on the peer review panel for a Colorado Creative Industries grant program, and she helped moderate the 2022 “Community Read” book discussion for the literary nonprofit Aspen Words.
In 2014, DeLosso founded the Adventure Book Club, a social opportunity for adults who like to read outdoor, travel and adventure-based fiction and nonfiction books. She was a part of the 2009 Texas 4000 for Cancer team, and in 2012, she summited Mt. Kilimanjaro with the nonprofit group Survivor Summit. DeLosso also is an alumna of the National Outdoor Leadership School.
DeLosso “steadfastly believes in the restorative power of nature and art and strongly advocates for access to art for all,” the announcement states.
AAM debuts ‘A Solid House,’ will run through April 2
The Aspen Art Museum will debut the short film “Sanya Kantarovsky: A Solid House” this weekend.
Developed over four years, Kantarovsky’s “A Solid House” is a 12-minute film that presents “a meditation on the human ego’s entanglement with spirituality, cruelty, aesthetics and class,” as described in museum news release.
Through a visually fragmented narrative and carried by the artist’s dark humor, a “protagonist creature” trudges around his apartment, sloppily consuming a raw egg, stacking up chairs and watching violent news footage in a bathtub — “all as an exploration of the human construct of ego,” the release states.
“A Solid House” is on view in AAM’s Gallery 5 at the AAM through April 2. It marks the video’s debut, as well as Kantarovsky’s first institutional solo presentation in the United States. The work was initially conceived for the artist’s 2018 exhibition, “Disease of the Eyes,” at Kunsthalle Basel.
“‘A Solid House’ engages the viewer with visuals while presenting important questions about the human construct and how it impacts our world,” said Nicola Lees, Nancy and Bob Magoon Director of the AAM. “There are few artists who could approach this subject with such captivating wit. Kantarovsky’s film presents a narrative that touches on both the complexities and the essence of what it means to be human.”
“A Solid House” joins the AAM’s other exhibitions on view throughout the winter. “Shadow Tracer: Works on Paper” and “Mungo Thomson: Sculptures” also are opening this weekend. “Jeffrey Gibson: The Spirits are Laughing” and “Hervé Télémaque: A Hopscotch of the Mind” both opened to the public in November.
The museum’s rooftop après parties return this weekend as well. The free event kicks off today from 5 to 9 p.m., with music by local DJ Alex Golden and cocktails available to purchase from the Slippery Slope bar.