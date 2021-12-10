Valley View to host COVID-19 vax clinic
Valley View, an independent, nonprofit health system based in Glenwood Springs, will host a COVID-19 booster and vaccination clinic on Tuesday from 2 to 6 p.m. The clinic is open to the public with an appointment.
Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available for those 18 years and older, and Pfizer for those 12 years and older. Minors need consent from a parent or legal guardian. Valley View requests that a parent/legal guardian accompany minors to their appointment or send a note authorizing the vaccine. Only those 18 years and older who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are eligible for booster shots, per the CDC.
Valley View is also offering a number of opportunities for those 5-11 years old to receive the specialized COVID-19 vaccine for children. All children must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.
Valley View will charge for the administration of the vaccine. There is no charge for the vaccine itself. If a patient has insurance, Valley View will bill the insurance. If a patient does not have insurance, there is still no charge to get the vaccine. For any questions about insurance coverage, please reach out to the insurance provider directly.
For more information, please visit vvh.org/vaccine.
Wheeler and Belly Up bring Nealon to Aspen
The Wheeler Opera House and Belly Up Aspen are partnering to bring comedian Kevin Nealon back to Aspen on Monday, Dec. 27, for a one-night-only show at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $35 to $75 and go on sale today at 10 a.m. today online and noon in-person/by phone at the Wheeler Opera House box office (970-920-5770 or aspenshowtix.com).
Perhaps best known for his nine-year stint as a cast member of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” and his critically acclaimed work on “Weeds,” Nealon is an Emmy and SAG-nominated actor, comedian and author.
The recent star of CBS-TV’s comedy “Man With A Plan” produces and hosts the digital series “Hiking with Kevin,” which is exclusively available on his YouTube channel of the same name. In the series, Kevin interviews his A-list celebrity friends on hikes throughout the country.
To learn more about Kevin Nealon and other upcoming Wheeler events, visit www.wheeleroperahouse.com.