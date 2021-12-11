GWS ice rink likely to reopen on Monday
The city of Glenwood Springs announced Friday that the ice-skating rink at the Community Center will tentatively reopen on Monday.
Crews have completed repairs to the cooling system and all the compressors are running. “All public skates, drop-ins and ‘Stick & Pucks’ will be rescheduled and Glenwood Youth Hockey and [high-school hockey] teams are anticipated to resume practice at the rink on Monday,” a news release says.
The ice rink schedule and more information can be found at glenwoodrec.com/189/Ice-Rink.
Access to public skate is included for Community Center members for free. Nonmembers can access the rink during these activities for $5-7 per skater depending on age. Rental skates are an additional $4 per pair as needed. The first public skate after the reopening is expected to be Monday from noon to 1:30 p.m.
The rink has been closed due to a stress fracture in a pipe in the rink’s cooling system which caused a mechanical failure in mid-November, the city said.
GOCO awards $298K to outdoor volunteers
The Great Outdoors Colorado board awarded $298,490 to Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers to address growing stewardship needs in the Roaring Fork, Crystal River and Middle Colorado River valleys resulting from increased recreation and wildfire pressures.
The grant is part of GOCO’s stewardship impact program, which supports collaborative stewardship work that demonstrates meaningful improvements to ecological and recreational amenities, according to a RFOV news release.
Through a combination of community volunteer projects, group volunteer projects, and youth service-learning days, RFOV plans to complete 145 stewardship projects for a total of 6,000 volunteer hours each year across its service region, the release says.
As the largest single grant in RFOV’s 26-year history, funding will support increased capacity by hiring four new staff members; training for staff, volunteers, and partners; an upgrade to RFOV’s volunteer registration system; and the purchase of a vehicle to support increased project participation, the release adds.