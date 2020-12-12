Sun also rises on downvalley ski season
Sunlight Mountain Resort celebrated the beginning of its 54th season of operation today, with skiing and riding off of its lower Tercero lift. About 100 skiers and riders clamored for the first chair.
Skiers and riders were met with three fresh inches of snow on the mountain and — for the first 100 skiers and riders — free Sunny Pop craft sodas. Sunlight’s Midway run is now open seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., serving about 500 vertical feet. The resort boasts an 8- to 12-inch base.
On Tuesday, a mysterious 7-foot monolith was installed near the main trail map, inducting Sunlight into the shadowy, now world-wide fraternity of locales where these constructions can be viewed. Trail crews have determined that the placement will not impede skier or rider traffic, and the large totem will remain installed, with a possible future as a snow stake.
CRES principal announces plans to step down at end of school year
Crystal River Elementary School Principal Matthew Koenigsknecht has announced that he is stepping down as principal at the end of the school year.
“I have decided that the 20-21 school year will be my last year in this role. This has been one of the hardest decisions I have ever made; I will miss working with all of you dearly,” Koenigsknecht wrote in his letter to the CRES community.
Koenigsknecht was hired as the CRES principal at the beginning of the 2015-16 school year.
“It is clear that Matt loves the students, families, and staff at CRES. We are all going to miss him for the blistering pace he sets walking down the hallways, for his crazy socks that have inspired many a smile amongst the students and for his compassion,” said Chief Academic Officer Rick Holt. “On behalf of the Roaring Fork Schools, I want to thank him for his many contributions and wish him the best of luck on whatever comes next.”
In Superintendent Rob Stein’s separate letter to stakeholders, he noted that Koenigsknecht’s contributions include leading the school’s improvement efforts to reach performance status under the state accountability system and working to make sure that CRES is a first-choice school in the Carbondale community.
“Matt has brought consistency and stability to the school and has been a calming force as a leader. His efforts led to improvements in the school’s academic performance, parent satisfaction, and staff morale,” Stein said.
The position will be posted immediately, district staff announced Friday evening.