The Colorado Secretary of State’s office on Monday certified the election results in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District between incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., and challenger Adam Frisch after a mandatory recount in the country’s closest congressional race and the only uncalled election in the country.
“As expected, the recount did not result in significant changes in the initial vote tally. Boebert barely eked out a win with just 546 votes more than Frisch in a district that favors Republicans by 9 percentage points,” a press release from Frisch’s campaign said.
Colorado state laws mandate a recount when a margin of victory in an election is less than or equal to 0.5% of the winner's vote, although Frisch conceded the race 10 days after Election Day after the initial count of votes showed him 550 behind Boebert.
“First, I want to extend my deepest gratitude to my supporters as well as those who worked hard to ensure this election and recount was conducted in a fair, accurate, and highly transparent manner,” Frisch said. “While we hoped for a different outcome, we defied incredible odds with the closeness of this race and delivered a moral victory for the people of CO-3, many of whom crossed party lines to reject extremism with their vote.”
Frisch logged over 24,000 miles traveling the district and holding public town halls. On his final tour, he made over 100 stops in 11 days, visiting all 27 counties in the district and hitting 3 state lines.
Aspen Words announces longlist of Literary Prize 2023 contenders
On Monday, Aspen Words released its 14-title longlist of top considerations for the organization’s Literary Prize 2023, which will award $35,000 to the author of a fictional work “that illuminates a vital contemporary issue and demonstrates the transformative power of literature on thought and culture,” according to an Aspen Words announcement.
The five finalists will be named on March 6, and the winner will be announced during a ceremony held in New York City, at the Morgan Library on Madison Avenue, on April 19.
The longlist includes:
"When We Were Sisters" by Fatimah Asghar (One World - PRH)
"Glory" by NoViolet Bulawayo (Viking - PRH)
"How Not To Drown in a Glass of Water: A Novel" by Angie Cruz (Flatiron - Macmillan)
"If I Survive You" by Jonathan Escoffery (MCD - FSG)
"The Last White Man" by Mohsin Hamid (Riverhead - PRH)
"Calling For a Blanket Dance" by Oscar Hokeah (Algonquin)
"The Last Suspicious Holdout" by Ladee Hubbard (Amistad - HarperCollins)
"The Haunting of Hajji Hotak and Other Stories" by Jamil Jan Kochai (Viking - PRH)
"What We Fed to the Manticore" by Talia Laskhmi Kolluri (Tin House)
"The Consequences" by Manuel Muñoz (Graywolf Press)
"Harry Sylvester Bird" by Chinelo Okparanta (Mariner Books - HarperCollins)
"Memphis" by Tara Stringfellow (Dial Press - PRH)
"All This Could be Different: A Novel" by Sarah Thankam Mathews (Viking - PRH)
"The Town of Babylon: A Novel" by Alejandro Varela (Astra House)
Within the 14 titles are seven debut authors, as well as five short stories.