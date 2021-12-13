Sunlight Mountain to open Wednesday
After delaying its originally planned Friday opening because of lack of natural snowfall and unseasonably warm temperatures dampening any possibility of meaningful snowmaking, Sunlight Mountain Resort announced Sunday that it will open Wednesday.
“This is our officially official opening date! We will be opening the Tercero Lift on December 15th with high hopes to open more terrain the following weekend,” the announcement said.
The recent snowstorm that allowed Aspen Highlands to open Saturday with far more terrain than initially planned also gave the Glenwood Springs resort enough natural snow to be able to announce a formal opening date. As more snow comes — either via storm or snowblower — Sunlight plans to open more and more terrain.
Eisenhower Tunnel closed for hours due to power outage
While the cause for the hours-long Interstate 70 closure between Frisco and Loveland Pass remains unknown, wind gusts are chief among the suspected reasons, according to multiple reports.
Both directions had reopened by about 3 p.m., according to reporting by the Denver Channel.
“A [Colorado Department of Transportation] spokesperson said the power inside the tunnels went out just before 1 p.m. The cause of the failure is not known, but it could be wind-related, the spokesperson said,” the report said.
Beth Malone to highlight one-night cabaret at local theater
Tony- and Grammy-nominated Roaring Fork Valley local, fresh off her appearance in Lin-Miranda Manuel’s “Tick, Tick… Boom!” on Netflix, will star in a cabaret of her own creation in Carbondale’s Thunder River Theatre Co. in Carbondale on Dec. 18.
Accompanied by pianist David Dyer, Malone will highlight Christmas favorites and pop songs in her show that Malone described as “groovy goodwill.”
“We are so honored to have such a great friend in Beth — she’s guaranteed to rock the socks off anyone lucky enough to catch her on her one night presenting this creative original,” TRTC Executive Director Sean Jeffries said.