City seeks input from community on Lumberyard Affordable Housing design
The city of Aspen is holding two sessions on Wednesday — one from noon to 2 p.m. and another from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Limelight Hotel in Aspen — to hear from community members their feedback on the Aspen Lumberyard Affordable Housing Project design.
“After meeting with Aspen City Council in November this year, the project team received additional direction on the project’s vision and guiding principles, exploration options and alternative parking site plans on the Lumberyard property, a 10.5-acre site between Buttermilk Ski Area and the Aspen Airport Business Center,” a city press release explains. “Now, the city needs to hear once more from our community regarding their vision of affordable housing at this site to help refine alternatives to the schematic designs, including preferred parking options.”
Feedback and comments at the open houses will be recorded, but community members are welcome to drop by at any time during the informal event to offer their thoughts directly in conversation with the project team and through interactive public engagement activities, and a survey will also be available. La información se proporcionará tanto en inglés como en español. Intended to be family friendly, activities for kids and refreshments will be provided. Masks will be required, as well as proof of vaccination for those aged 12 and older.
“For those who cannot attend the in-person community meetings, the presentation materials and online survey will be available on Aspen Community Voice (www.aspencommunityvoice.com). The event also plans to livestream part of the afternoon meeting on Facebook from 12:30 to 1 p.m. at www.facebook.com/CityofAspen/,” the release adds.
ACES to host photographer Pete McBride at Wheeler Sunday
Colorado photographer Pete McBride will speak about his newest book, “Seeing Silence: The Beauty of the World’s Most Quiet Places,” at the Wheeler Opera House Sunday from 6 to 7 p.m., hosted by the Aspen Center for Environmental Studies.
“In a world ever more congested and polluted with both toxins and noise, award-winning photographer Pete McBride takes readers on a once-in-a-lifetime escape to find places of peace and quiet — a pole-to-pole, continent-by-continent quest for the soul,” an ACES announcement says. “We tend to think of silence as the absence of sound, but it is actually the void where we can hear the sublime notes of nature.”
A self-taught photographer, filmmaker, writer, and public speaker, McBride is a Sony Artisan of Imagery and has traveled on assignment to over 75 countries for organizations like the National Geographic Society, Smithsonian, Google and The Nature Conservancy. He has also spoken on stages for TEDx, The World Economic Forum, USAID, Nat Geo Live and more. McBride's book “Grand Canyon: Between River and Rim,” won a National Outdoor Book Award, and his feature-length documentary Into the Grand Canyon for National Geographic Channel earned an Emmy nomination and won Best Feature at the Banff Mountain Film Festival, among others.
Books will be available for purchase courtesy of Explore Booksellers, and a book signing will take place at the end of the event, which is sponsored by Aspen Journalism and the Grand Canyon Trust. Tickets are $12 each and are available at www.aspennature.org/classes/seeing-silence-pete-mcbride.