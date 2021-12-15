New pop-up shop opens on Mill Street
Kith Retail LLC of New York opened a pop-up shop in Aspen last week.
Kith Aspen is located at 228 S. Mill St., and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The retailer started out in 2011 as a specialty shoe shop and has expanded to a wide range of apparel and accessories for men, women and kids, as well as lifestyle items, according to a news release.
In January, the store will be refreshed “to a new creative,” the release says. It will remain open until April.
For more information, visit kith.com.
Glenwood Canyon path closed for 2021 season
The Interstate 70 Glenwood Canyon recreation path is closed for the 2021 season, according to a Colorado Department of Transportation news release.
The seasonal closure is in place from No Name (Exit 119) to the Dotsero trailhead (Exit 133). It went into effect on Saturday.
The eastern section of the path had already been closed due to damage caused by mudslides and material flows last summer. The recreation path usually reopens in the spring, the release says.
The No Name Rest Area (Exit 119), Grizzly Creek Rest Area (Exit 121) and the Shoshone Power Plant (Exit 123) are open. The Hanging Lake Rest Area (Exit 125) and Bair Ranch Rest Area (Exit 129) are closed.
Motorists planning to travel on I-70 in Glenwood Canyon this winter should regularly check road conditions on cotrip.org and weather forecasts, the release suggests. Rest area information is also available at cotrip.org.
Hanging Lake Trail continues to be closed; more information is available at visitglenwood.com/hanginglake.
The recreation path closure will not affect ongoing recovery work in Glenwood Canyon. Crews are repairing I-70 at mile-marker 123.5 (Blue Gulch), removing loose rock above I-70, repairing rockfall fencing and removing material from the Colorado River. The work is being conducted in preparation for the potential of more slides in spring 2022.
Project information is available at codot.gov/projects/glenwood-canyon-emergency-repairs-2021. There also is an information hotline: 970-319-1887.