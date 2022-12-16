Applications now accepted for ’23 Keeling Curve Prize
Ten climate projects and programs will be awarded $50,000 by the 2023 Keeling Curve Prize, according to the coordinators of the annual award.
In a news release, Aspen-based nonprofit Global Warming Mitigation Project said the total prize purse for 2023 has doubled to $500,000, thanks to a fundraising campaign in which individuals and foundations committed “to accelerating climate solutions and protecting the planet for future generations.”
The increased purse will allow GWMP to award $50,000 to two projects in each of the following five categories: energy, finance, carbon sinks (natural and engineered), transport and mobility, and social and cultural pathways, the release explains.
“Doubling the size of the [prize] will provide nonprofits and companies with the funds to accelerate their critically needed progress — whether installing access to renewable energy, advancing nature-based projects, piloting new technologies or advancing other innovative programs,” the release says.
In addition to the monetary award, winners receive a wide range of support to ensure long-term success, including access to climate fellows and investment pathways to increase the overall capacity of their projects, the release states.
The 2023 Keeling Curve Prize currently is accepting applications from projects with a proven track record of replacing, reducing and removing greenhouse gases from the atmosphere. The deadline is Feb. 10. Full details are available at globalwarmingmitigationproject.org.
GWS invites comment on draft comprehensive plan
The city of Glenwood Springs is sharing its update of the draft comprehensive plan for the next round of public comment.
Community members are invited to view the full draft document and share input via comment form by Jan. 6, a city news release says. Links to the draft document and the comment form can be found on the project’s webpage, cogs.us/VisionGlenwood. Anyone may submit comments.
City staff will review the comments and make final revisions to the draft document before it goes before the Planning & Zoning Commission for review and recommendation. Comment form responses also will be shared with P&Z and city council members during the adoption hearing process after the project team has considered changes to the draft based on community feedback, the release notes. All written comments submitted throughout the process are viewable in the appendix of the draft plan and were considered during the drafting process.
The update weaves together thousands of comments and an in-depth analysis of existing conditions in the city. The plan serves as a roadmap for Glenwood Springs’ future, “so the aim of the update is to articulate the shape and direction for our shared vision in a practical planning document,” the release states.
“City planners will use this document as we manage long-range planning projects and review development applications,” said long range principal planner Jim Hardcastle in a statement. “The update provides guidance from Glenwood residents and stakeholders surrounding our strategies, goals and priorities while including flexibility for continuing community conversations around our city’s challenges and opportunities.”
For questions, contact the project team via email at VisionGlenwood@cogs.us or by phone at 970-384-6427.
Documentary edited in Carbondale airs in 2023
The feature documentary “Stolen Dough,” edited in Carbondale by Emmy Award-winning editor Krysia Carter-Giez, is due to air on the Disney Channel in spring 2023.
Also, Dave Taylor of Cool Brick Studios in Carbondale is involved with post-production sound work. “Stolen Dough” is a David-vs.-Goliath story about an Italian-American inventor who goes up against one of the biggest corporate giants to fight for his stolen patent, culminating in one of the biggest legal cases in food history, a news release from Carter-Giez explains.
The documentary was directed by Stefano Da Fre and Laura Pellegrini, of Rosso Films International, recipients of the Russo Brothers Italian American Film Forum Grant.
Da Fre and Carter-Giez have been working together for the past seven years, editing in Carbondale, the release adds.