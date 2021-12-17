Aspen architect named president-elect of industry association’s board
The American Institute of Architects Colorado — the Colorado chapter of the membership association for the industry — has selected Aspen’s Sarah Broughtoon, principal at Rowland+Broughton Architecture / Urban Design / Interior Design, to serve as president-elect of the 2022 board of directors. Along with the entirety of the 11-member Board, the position was confirmed on Dec. 8 during the AIA Colorado Annual Member Meeting, according to a Rowland+Broughton announcement.
“Following two years serving as AIA Colorado West Director, I am incredibly honored and grateful to be named President–Elect of the AIA Colorado 2022 Board of Directors,” Broughton said in a statement about her new role. “Looking forward, I am motivated to continue to elevate the power of design and promote a vibrant practice culture. Together, channeling all that we as seasoned professionals and leaders have experienced during these most challenging times, we can far exceed what can be done individually. Congratulations to all the 2022 AIA Colorado Board members who are each so deserving of this recognition. It is sure to be a productive year of collaboration and continued thought leadership.”
The AIA Colorado Board of Directors oversees the affairs of the nonprofit and is responsible for setting the direction of the organization through governance, policy-making, and strategic planning.
Après and advocacy with Wilderness Workshop at Sunlight Mountain
In partnership with Wilderness Workshop, Sunlight Mountain Resort is hosting the nonprofit’s Advocacy Happy Hour on Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m. — and participants can hit the slopes beforehand with a specially priced $50 lift ticket.
The happy hour event is free, though registration is requested (www.wildernessworkshop.org), and the deadline to register to take advantage of the discounted price on a Sunlight lift ticket is today at 5 p.m. Instructions on how to pay for and claim the lift ticket will be sent in a follow-up email, according to the event announcement.
“We’ll hear from Wilderness Workshop’s resident oil and gas experts, Policy Director Juli Slivka and Legal Director Peter Hart, on their reaction to the Biden-Harris Administration’s plan for managing oil and gas leasing on public lands and they’ll share some upcoming opportunities to defend public lands in our region from oil and gas development,” Wilderness Workshop Communications Director Grant Stevens wrote in the announcement. “Come ready to learn and take action!”
When not eating or drinking, masks will be required as part of COVID-19 safety protocols.