Valley agencies partner on wildfire collaborative
Eighteen local, county, state and federal agencies involved in wildfire mitigation and management have formalized their working relationship through the Roaring Fork Valley Wildfire Collaborative.
The agencies have signed a memorandum of understanding that establishes the group as an informal collaborative organization working together to identify, prioritize and implement wildfire mitigation work on a landscape scale in the Roaring Fork Valley, according to an announcement from the U.S. Forest Service. The MOU recognizes the differences in missions, goals and objectives of the various organizations while identifying a set of common goals.
The collaborative includes the 18 formal members as well as important business and nonprofit stakeholders. Collaborative participants have been working together this year to improve communication across the valley and identify and prioritize critical areas for fuel reduction, a news release says.
Formal signatories are: the cities of Aspen and Glenwood Springs; the towns of Snowmass Village, Basalt, Carbondale and Marble; Pitkin, Eagle, Garfield and Gunnison counties; the Aspen Fire Protection District, Roaring Fork Fire Rescue and the Carbondale and Glenwood Springs fire departments; and the U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, Colorado State Forest Service and Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
Private businesses and nonprofits who are active participants include, but are not limited to, the Aspen Institute, National Forest Foundation, Fire Adapted Colorado, Aspen Center for Environmental Studies, Aspen Valley Land Trust, Wilderness Workshop, Aspen Skiing Co., Sunlight Ski Area, Holy Cross Cattlemen’s’ Association, Roaring Fork Conservancy and Ruedi Water and Power.
“Because jurisdictional boundaries create challenges to effective fire mitigation and management, close communication and coordination among agencies in the Roaring Fork Valley is critical,” Aspen-Sopris District Ranger Kevin Warner said in a statement.
Holiday market party on Mill Street today, Sunday
Studio5 and Aspen Art Studios will host a holiday market block party today and Sunday from 4 to 8 p.m.
Studio5 is located at 465 N. Mill St. and Aspen Art Studios — which houses 12 working studios for resident artists — is in the lower level of 225 Mill St. Together, the two neighboring venues will present over 20 local vendors to encourage the community to shop local for the holiday season, according to an announcement.
Admission to the market is free. There will be a photo booth, hot drinks, live music and a hair salon pop-up. Items for sale range from art and jewelry to organic products and different types of classes.
Here’s a list of some of the vendors: Evoke Woman (leather goods), Lindsay Jones (art and prints), Amy Andrews (High Rockies pastry chef catering), Nori Pao (ceramics), Habitat Studio (home goods and antiques), Agustina Mistretta (art and prints), Sonya Gitlitz (duck-hunting classes), Reuben Sadowsky and Abby Stern (Beyul Retreat stays), Aspen Integrative Medicine (electrolytes), Zach and Sally Maxwell (one-on-one relationship coaching sessions), Kendra Lauren (lingerie), Kat McGee (current light therapy sessions), Arthur Franklin (crystal and mineral blankets), Eliza Demarest (yoga classes) and Laura Moretz (paintings).
Wheeler presents stand-up comedian Becky Robinson
The Wheeler Opera House will present comedian Becky Robinson today at 7:30 p.m. as part as her “The Heavy Pour Tour.”
No stranger to Aspen, Becky has been on the Wheeler stage several times as part of the Aspen Laugh Festival. She will blending a mix of stand-up comedy, characters and more into her new show, a news release states.
Tickets range between $29 and $42 and are on sale at the Wheeler Opera House box office (970-920-5770 or aspenshowtix.com). The opera house is located at 320 E. Hyman Ave. in Aspen.
Originally from Portland, Oregon, Robinson is an LA-based comedian, writer, actor and voice-over artist. “Becky’s unique TV character antics and viral videos now make her one of the youngest headliners on the circuit,” the release states.
Most known for her wide range of physical characters on stage and screen, Robinson’s many alter-egos have been featured on Hulu’s “Coming to the Stage,” MTV’s “Acting Out,” ABC’s “The Bachelor” and Kevin Hart’s sketch series “Writer’s Room.”