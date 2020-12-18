Back to school
On Jan. 4, preschool to sixth-grade Aspen students will return to full in-person learning, the district announced Thursday.
“I want to be very clear that these plans are currently supported both from an educational perspective and by the data surrounding COVID-19,” Superintendent David Baugh wrote in an email to parents and stakeholders. “We also know that things can change, so we thank you in advance for your patience in a very frustrating situation.”
Grades seven and eight will remain in remote learning models until the start of the third quarter, Jan. 26 — “if the data supports it,” Baugh’s email emphasized — except for those students who are encouraged to attend in person, such as anyone struggling academically or otherwise would benefit from accommodations.
“These students will hear from the school in the next few days, but if you think your child is eligible according to this criteria, please let Ms. Karen Price kprice@aspenk12.net know of your intention and commitment to returning to full in-person learning at AMS.”
Aspen High School Principal Sarah Strassburger is actively surveying students regarding “their commitments to in-person learning,” and a follow-up announcement is forthcoming once that survey has been reviewed.
Opening day
Aspen Highlands opens today with five lifts and much of the front side of the hill skiable.
“Steeper terrain will be dependent on conditions after the latest storm rolls through. We are optimistic that a few runs in Temerity, and some of our steeper runs on the Olympic side (Deception, Why, Why Not) will be available,” Aspen-Snowmass officials announced Thursday. “We hope to have some of the G Zone runs in the Highland Bowl; however, we will delay if this approaching storm dictates that need for safety. Please continue to do your part, wear a mask, utilize the Aspen Snowmass app and maintain social distance. Keep your eyes open as we get more snow, and ever closer to opening our four mountains fully.”