Pitkin County moves back into ‘high’ COVID level
Pitkin County’s downgrade from the “high” category to the “substantial” level in terms of COVID-19 incidence rates didn’t last long — less than two weeks.
In a brief update sent to local media, Tracy Trulove, a communications contractor for the county, said that the county’s seven-day incidence rate, based on Thursday’s data, had moved from 73 per 100,000 people to 135 per 100,000 people. Any rate over 100, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, puts a county into the “high” category in terms of risk of COVID-19 transmission.
However, the CDC’s website on Friday listed the county’s seven-day incidence rate at nearly 186 per 100,000 people, a rate based on 33 new cases within the county’s population of slightly more than 17,000.
At the most recent Pitkin County Public Health Board meeting on Dec. 9, officials expressed a degree of relief that the rate had moved into the “substantial” category, which is marked with an “orange” color on COVID-19 maps. The “high” level places the county back into the “red” color.
“This doesn’t change anything as it pertains to the current public health order,” Trulove’s announcement says, in reference to the county’s indoor mask requirement that went into effect Sept. 16 and remains in place.
Also last week, following the health board meeting, officials announced Pitkin County’s sixth death related to COVID-19, occurred Dec. 5. A local man in his 80s died at Aspen Valley Hospital. No other information was provided as officials cited privacy regulations and the need to protect the deceased man’s identity.
Board members also were provided information on the new omicron variant that’s spreading rapidly in other parts of the world and has been detected in the United States, including Garfield County.
Kenichi-Snowmass now open for public dining
Developer East West Partners announced Friday that Kenichi-Snowmass is now open in Snowmass Base Village.
Kenichi, a favorite Aspen restaurant serving world-class sushi and pan-Asian cuisine for nearly three decades, officially opened its new location on Tuesday.
“Kenichi has been a valley staple for nearly three decades, consistently providing quality food to a loyal clientele. We’re thrilled they’re bringing the restaurant’s third location to [Base Village]. We think it’s the ideal fit,” said Andy Gunion, Roaring Fork Valley managing partner for East West Partners, in a news release. “We have a great variety in cuisine already, but the arrival of Kenichi will really help us elevate our dining options even more, especially for dinner.”
The space that formerly housed Sake was gutted and remodeled at considerable expense, the release says. It features a modern Japanese-style interior with solid walnut finishes throughout. Shoji screens create private, intimate spaces, with special projections created by Aspen-based lighting designer Alex Hill.
Another special custom touch is the bold orange entry gate, a design reflecting the Torii gates of Japan that mark entryways and walkways to shrines, according to the release.
Kenichi first opened its doors in Aspen in 1991 under the ownership of Kenichi Kanada and the late Bill Rieger. Their goal was to provide a local hotspot in Aspen with fresh sushi, innovative cuisine and a unique dining environment. The restaurant quickly became an Aspen institution, with Kanada in charge of cuisine as the executive chef and Rieger managing the floor. Rieger’s longtime business partner Brent Reed took over the business in 2011.
Kenichi’s reach grew downvalley into Carbondale in spring 2018 with the opening of Izakaya, a restaurant modeled after Japanese pubs, the release adds.