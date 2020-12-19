CORE seeks local residents to participate in climate murals
The Community Office for Resource Efficiency is asking community members to put a face on climate action, literally.
The Aspen-based energy nonprofit — along with the Inside Out Project, Colorado Mountain College and a variety of other local collaborating organizations — is creating a communitywide mural project that will tell the story of climate change, according to a news release.
“It is also a call to action pressing on the need for each person to get involved in their own way,” the release states.
Known as “Stories of Climate Change/Historias del Cambio Climático,” the multicultural project will debut in spring 2021 as part of French artist JR’s Inside Out global art project and as the centerpiece of CORE’s third annual “Imagine Climate: Creative Perspectives on Climate Change.”
Organizers are asking locals to upload a “selfie” and a 90-second story to be eligible to be featured in murals that will wrap three CMC campus buildings in the Roaring Fork Valley. Submissions take place online starting Jan. 6 at aspencore.org/participate.
CORE expects the slots to fill fast; the first 200 submissions that meet guidelines will be eligible for inclusion in the murals.
“Climate change knows no boundaries,” said CORE executive director Mona Newton. “We want to show the human diversity of this phenomenon, representing a breadth we don’t usually see in the media or in the environmental movement. We hope our portraits and personal stories will demonstrate that we are all in this together.”
Hailed as “a project of this moment,” “Stories/Historias” blends climate change, art, community, equity/inclusion and “our COVID reality” (streets as the new gallery) to create a climate culture shift and drive action, the release adds. Outreach is being conducted in Spanish and English, with the support of a multicultural advisory council with leaders from many diverse communities, to ensure that all are welcome to participate.
The aim is to create an inclusive and safe climate art/action project that is held outdoors and featuring online submissions, a design that can’t be canceled by the pandemic. Climate-action programs will accompany the installation.
Partners include: CORE, Colorado Mountain College, Alpine Bank, Susan H. Brady, Holy Cross Energy, Aspen Daily News, Aspen Historical Society, Aspen Indigenous Foundation, Aspen Institute, Aspen Public Radio, Carbondale Historical Society, city of Aspen, CLEER, Glenwood Springs Downtown Development Authority, Eagle County, El Montañés, KDNK, Pitkin County, town of Basalt, town of Snowmass Village and VOICES.
For more information, visit aspencore.org/participate.
Scavenger hunt starts Tuesday
The city of Aspen has partnered with a Denver-based company, Let’s Roam, to host a free scavenger hunt through downtown Aspen on Tuesday.
Called “Aspen Skiers on Parade,” the adventure will begin by downloading a free app and then following clues and gathering points as participants move from various points of interest downtown, according to a city news release.
Working alone or as a team, players will learn unique facts about Aspen and will likely visit a few overlooked destinations. At each clue location, a tiny skier statuette will greet players to maintain the Aspen spirit and keep participants on the right track.
For those who complete the hunt correctly, a free cookie awaits as a prize —but you must play to figure out how to get it, the release says.
“This is such a great way to spend time outdoors with friends and family and get to know Aspen better whether you’re a local or a visitor,” said Sandra Doebler, special events coordinator for the city.
To join the hunt, players must download the free Let’s Roam app for Apple or Android or go to letsroam.com/aspenskier from your mobile device. Then, users must create a login and enter the code “aspen skier.”
The hunt will be offered from Tuesday through April 1. The release asks that participants adhere to Aspen’s mandatory mask zone rule and wear a face covering while hunting.
For more information, visit aspenspecialevents.com.