Redstone Holiday Market is Saturday
The Redstone Art Foundation is presenting what it calls a “European-style festive gathering” on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Attendees at the Redstone Holiday Market are asked to wear masks and adhere to social distancing rules.
At the market, one can find unique gifts and holiday decorations, as local artists will partner with Redstone businesses to offer their wares.
“Artists will be selling the works on the porch or under a tent of businesses along Redstone Boulevard,” according to a press release from the art foundation.
Participating businesses are located from the south end of town at the Redstone Inn, north to the Crystal Dreams Bed & Breakfast. Cash and checks are preferred.
There will be “COVID-friendly” refreshments served at the Church of Redstone. Parking will be available at Elk Park, the Redstone Inn and the Church of Redstone.
Trail closures now in place
Winter closures on Pitkin County open spaces for wintering wildlife started this week and are now in place on the following trails: Sky Mountain Park (including Brush Creek Trail, Seven Star Trail and Rim Trail North), Glassier Open Space, Red Wind Point Open Space, Wheatley Open Space and the Perham Creek Trailhead.
A section of the Rio Grande Trail between Rock Bottom Ranch and Catherine Bridge is also now closed for the season.
Glenwood’s new recycling center opens soon
The city of Glenwood Springs has announced that its new recycling center will open to the public on Tuesday, Dec. 8. It’s located adjacent to the Rio Grande Trail at 13th and Pitkin and features a drive-thru configuration.
The facility’s hours of operation will be Tuesday-Saturday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. The recycling center at the South Canyon Landfill is currently closed while equipment is moved to the new location, according to a statement from the city. A small recycling container at the scale house will remain for use during the shutdown and after the move.
An official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new downtown recycling center will be held at the site on Monday, Dec. 7 at 3 p.m.
Some of the project’s funding came from the Recycling Resources Economic Opportunity (RREO) grant program, which is administered by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), according to the city’s statement.