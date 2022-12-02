Frisch message: Recount unlikely to change result
Pitkin County Democrat Adam Frisch, who was narrowly defeated by Silt Republican Lauren Boebert in the Nov. 8 election for Colorado’s U.S. House District 3, issued a statement on Thursday regarding the upcoming mandatory vote recount.
Boebert, the incumbent in the race, won the election by 550 votes, according to the complete but unofficial vote tally by Colorado Secretary of State’s Office. Boebert garnered 163,842 votes, or 50.08% of the 327,134 votes that were cast throughout the 27-county district. Frisch received 163,292 votes, or 49.92%.
The close nature of the contest required election officials to spend several days after the election counting military and overseas ballots to ensure a complete result. There also were many problem ballots that had to be “cured,” such as those in which voter signatures didn’t match official records. Once those votes were counted, Frisch conceded to Boebert on Nov. 18.
Nevertheless, state law mandates that an official recount must be conducted when a certain threshold is met based on the narrow gap between candidates. Frisch said his campaign has not asked for a recount.
“The recount is one of the measures that protects and helps ensure the sanctity of Colorado elections and the decision to conduct a recount is [rightfully so] not influenced by any campaign or candidate,” Frisch said in a statement. “I have said from the beginning that I will honor the certified results of the Colorado Secretary of State, and Coloradans deserve to have this legally mandated process take place.”
Frisch continued, “While I am fully supportive of the recount process, based on the history of Colorado recounts, I could not, in good faith, perpetuate false hope that there is a good chance of the recount changing the outcome of this election. That is why on [Nov. 18], I publicly conceded this race to my opponent.”
The race for CD3 was the closest U.S. House election in the nation this year. Given the overall conservative leanings of the district, Frisch, who touted himself as bipartisan, was not expected earlier this year to mount a strong challenge to Boebert, who is allied with far-right elements of the GOP.
Frisch added that the recount likely will be completed by Dec. 13.
Summit for Life fundraiser kicks off at 5 p.m. Saturday
Summit for Life, an annual fundraiser for the nonprofit Chris Klug Foundation, will commence at Aspen’s Gondola Plaza on Saturday at 5 p.m.
The event will begin with entertainment from DJ Tenza and the national anthem. Then, racers will start the 3,267-vertical-foot ascent to the top of Aspen Mountain, a news release says. The foundation works to raise awareness of the importance of organ, eye and tissue donation.
There will be a “ride-for-life option” for those who do not want to trek up the hill but would like to celebrate, according to the release. Racers will be greeted at the top of the mountain with live music, drinks and dinner. This year, three “Bounce Back” winners will attend the event to celebrate that they not only bounced back from a transplant, but also have given back to the transplant community.
To learn more, register or donate to Summit for Life, visit summitforlife.org or email info@chrisklugfoundation.org.
SkiCo pass prices rise beginning on Saturday
Aspen Skiing Co. pass prices are taking another hike on Saturday, so buyers are advised to make their moves now to get the benefit of early pricing.
SkiCo offered “super-early” pricing into September, “early-season pricing” from mid-September through today and regular pricing thereafter.
The adult Premier Pass is currently priced at $2,799 and will increase to $3,099 on Saturday. The one-day per week pass will rise from $1,349 to $1,449. The two-day per week pass climbs from $1,979 to $2,099.
The Valley Pass will increase from $489 to $544. The Valley Pass offers seven days on the slopes with no blackout dates at Aspen Mountain, Snowmass, Aspen Highlands and Buttermilk. Additional days can be purchased at 30% off the single-day lift ticket price at the time of purchase.
The price of the uphill pass remains at $69 through the season.