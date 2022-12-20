Based on data supplied through Nov. 30, December occupancy for Aspen-Snowmass lodging was pacing 10.7% behind advance bookings for the same month in 2021, according to the latest report from resort-tracking firm DestiMetrics LLC.
However, a local summary of the report — supplied by Kristi Kavanaugh, vice president of sales for Aspen Skiing Co., and Lise Adams, director of central reservations firm Stay Aspen Snowmass — points out that December has been pacing behind all year. The summary also says that pacing is down for many of Aspen-Snowmass’ winter-resort competitors, as well.
“This number is as of Nov. 30, so ideally our incredible early-season [snow] conditions have bolstered last-minute demand and our lodges are seeing some pick-up for December,” the summary states.
DestiMetrics said Aspen was sitting at 52.5% occupancy while Snowmass was at 42.1% at November’s end. The combined occupancy percentage was 47.6%, a 10.7% decrease compared with 53.4% recorded for the Aspen-Snowmass market on Nov. 30, 2021.
The report and summary also provide final information on November’s occupancy, which ended at 21.7% for the combined market, a 24.6% decline compared with 28.8% recorded for the same month a year ago. Snowmass ended at 12.4% while Aspen achieved 30.2%, the summary says. November is considered as part of the fall “shoulder season” and an extremely slow month for the area in terms of tourism and outside visitors.
As for the overall winter season, defined as November through April, combined occupancy stood at 42.5% compared with 42.3% at this time last year.
"We have lost some ground since the last report, so are sitting flat to last year,” the summary adds. “Early and late season trail, while January, February and March are all pacing up. International visitation’s return is driving a significant amount of January business, as is a strong pick-up for Gay Ski Week and X Games Aspen.
“March is doing well due to World Cup occupancy and early spring-break bookings. We will be collaborating with the community in an effort to bolster April bookings,” the summary concludes.
CLEER names Morgan Hill as its new associate director
Carbondale-based nonprofit Clean Energy Economy for the Region has named a new associate director.
Morgan Hill joins CLEER with responsibility for overseeing several of the nonprofit’s programs, including Garfield Clean Energy. Her background includes 11 years in local government, having served as an environmental health specialist and air-quality program lead for eight years at Garfield County. Most recently she was environmental health manager for Eagle County, according to a news release from the nonprofit.
“Morgan brings an exceptional understanding of environmental health, local governments in our region and the diverse communities we serve,” CLEER Executive Director Alice Laird said in a prepared statement.
“I’m thrilled to be a part of this great team that is so committed to advancing a clean-energy future and reducing greenhouse-gas emissions,” Hill added. “CLEER has been a respected nonprofit doing very important work in our community for 14 years, and I’m looking forward to helping advance its goals.”
She holds a bachelor’s degree in environmental studies from the University of Colorado Boulder and a master’s degree in environmental policy and management from the University of Denver.