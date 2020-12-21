Ho-ho no to traveling I-70
On Monday and Tuesday, motorists driving on I-70 through Idaho Springs will endure at least two-hour delays in both directions, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.
On those two days, the interstate will be down to a single lane in each direction during the day, “causing at least two hour delays for east and westbound traffic,” CDOT said Saturday.
Motorists, including those traveling for the holidays, are well advised to avoid traveling during the lane closure hours, which are 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., with westbound I-70 traffic down to one lane for paving work.
Eastbound I-70 traffic will be down to one lane. Paving is scheduled to take place Monday and Tuesday for eastbound I-70 traffic, with delays of two hours both days and “particularly in the afternoons.”
No lane closures are planned over the holidays, Dec. 23 through Monday night, Dec. 28, and Thursday, Dec. 31 through Jan. 3, according to CDOT.
Check cotrip.org for the latest updates.
Kids First resources for families
Kids First, the city of Aspen’s early childhood resource center, recently posted a holiday specific resource list for parents and caregivers on its webpage.
“Due to COVID-19, childcare opportunities are limited, and many parents must work during the busiest time of the winter season. The resource list offers information on care options for infants through middle-school aged kids as well as mental health resources, food pantry information, and economic assistance,” it states.
Go to: www.cityofaspen.com/kidsfirst.