The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the Roaring Fork Valley that will be in effect from noon on Wednesday to noon on Thursday.
High winds and snow are expected. A wind-chill warning will be in effect until noon on Friday. Wind chills may reach 40 below zero and could cause frostbite on skin exposed as little as 10 minutes.
Total snow accumulations of up to 8 inches are predicted. Winds as high as 65 mph are possible, according to the NWS office in Grand Junction.
Hazardous driving conditions are expected on Wednesday evening. “Snow and blowing snow will create squall like conditions on Wednesday evening and overnight,” the weather service said. “If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.”
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 511. For more information, visit weather.gov/gjt/winter.
Balmain opens pop-up at 601 E. Hyman Ave.
Balmain has opened its first retail venture in Aspen with an interactive shopping experience incorporating fashion, technology and art.
Taking over a 2,300-square-foot gallery space at One Hour Ahead in downtown Aspen, the multi-room pop-up will showcase the Egyptian-inspired Resort 2023 collection and Balmain Apres Ski products, according to a news release.
Guests entering the space will be greeted by an immersive virtual experience to Villa Balmain, the haven commissioned by Pierre Balmain on the Italian isle of Elba and built by the Italian architect Leonardo Ricci, where they can view “Hexagon Garden” by Cuban artist Alexandre Arrechea, the release says.
The pop-up store is located at 601 E. Hyman Ave. and will be in place through Jan. 6.
For more information about the company and its offerings, visit us.balmain.com/en.