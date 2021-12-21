Hillside fire in Glenwood Springs Sunday contained within 20 minutes
One patient was transported to Valley View Hospital with frostbite Sunday evening after the Glenwood Springs Fire Department responded to a brush fire located between 100 and 150 feet up the hillside behind the Green Leaf Loft Apartments, in the “accumulated debris of a homeless camp.”
The fire, which resulted in active flames “roughly 20 feet by 20 feet in size,” according to a city of Glenwood Springs press release, was suspected to be human caused, and several explosions were also reported, likely due to used propane cylinders among the debris of a homeless camp. No injuries directly related to the fire were reported.
“Due to moisture from recent snowfall, this fire did not have the potential for rapid fire spread into the adjacent gambrel oak brush,” Incident Commander David Reinhold said in a statement. Firefighters had the fire completely contained within 20 minutes of arriving on scene.
A fire engine, brush truck, ambulance and a command vehicle with seven firefighters responded to the incident at about 6 p.m. while running simultaneous calls. Three officers from the Glenwood Springs Police Department also responded to this incident, the release notes.