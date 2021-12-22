SkiCo releases 2021 sustainability report
With Aspen Snowmass’ 75th Anniversary season officially underway, Aspen Skiing Co. has released its latest Sustainability Report, an assessment of its environmental progress and role in driving broad-scale change on climate and other issues like racial justice and equity.
The report, in which Aspen Snowmass defines sustainability as “the ability to stay in business forever,” focuses on climate action, social justice, community engagement and equity, acceptance and diversity. It is formatted as a manual, outlining strategies for tackling the problems facing not only the ski industry, but our collective global future.
Rather than a typical green business operations metrics report, SkiCo’s 2021 Sustainability Report is focused far more on strategies for enacting systemic change. The company has been issuing these reports since 1999, and over the years has reduced focus on what the company is doing to reduce its impact and increased the report’s attention on what the company calls “power wielding,” or how their business and others can use their influence to solve problems at a state, national or even global scale.
“People follow us; they care about what we do,” said SkiCo CEO Mike Kaplan. “How can we use that power to elevate important issues and drive change? That’s what this report is about. While we have of course included our carbon footprint data in the report, what I’m really interested in is the role our business can play in driving larger scale change.”
This year’s report includes examples ranging from the “Give a Flake” climate action marketing campaign, to politically mobilizing outdoor enthusiasts in partnership with Protect Our Winters, to supporting President Biden’s ban on oil and gas leasing on public lands. It also addresses the criticism around speaking up on climate as an energy-intensive business, and why it is important to advocate despite perceived hypocrisy or imperfection.
The report also includes updates on key sustainability projects, including the brand-new 53,000-square-foot Hub at Willits employee housing project, which is one of the first multi-family buildings in Colorado to be 100% electric, 30% of which is powered by the building’s rooftop solar array. The report examines areas where the company can do better by, for example, getting rid of plastic water bottles.
Transparency about areas for improvement is also a central theme of the social justice, equity and diversity portion of the report. Snapshots of SkiCo’s recent initiatives — including hosting racial justice leader Quincy (Q) Shannon and outdoor inclusivity icon Pattie Gonia — are coupled with a QR code linking to Aspen Snowmass’ commitment to the fight for racial justice, in which the company acknowledges the need to diversify its workforce and deepen understanding of the challenges and inequities that Black Americans — and all people of color — face on a daily basis.
For additional details on what Aspen Skiing Co. is doing in the sustainability space, visit https://www.aspensnowmass.com/discover/sustainability.