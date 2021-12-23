Winter issue of Local magazine out today
The much-anticipated winter edition of Local magazine hits stands today.
The editorial team promenaded with the women of Dance Aspen, swapping their leotards for some of this season’s hottest fashion trends. And the curator behind Aspen Art Museum’s stunning Andy Warhol exhibit dished on what really went into hosting the only domestic showing of “Lifetimes.”
Plus, if you’ve ever considered tackling the valley’s most grueling race, get some advice from the people who know the Power of Four Best: the competitors. It’s just sampling of what readers will find in the pages of this season’s Local.
Winter storm predicted; avalanche danger rises
A winter storm warning issued Wednesday will be in effect for the Roaring Fork Valley and much of western and central Colorado from 11 a.m. today through 11 a.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Grand Junction.
Heavy snow is expected, mainly for elevations above 9,000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 10-16 inches are predicted, and wind gusts could reach 45 mph, the warning states.
“Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility,” the warning says. “If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.”
A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at weather.gov/gjt/winter.
In addition, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center is warning of increasing avalanche danger this weekend and urging people headed to the mountains to pay special attention to the avalanche forecast.
“New snow and the holiday weekend will provide a much needed outlet for all sorts of powderhounds, but we also expect ‘high’ (level 4 of 5) avalanche danger on Friday,” Ethan Greene, director of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, said in a news release. “The first in a series of storms will increase the avalanche danger on Friday and Saturday.”
People headed into the mountains or backcountry for recreation should check the avalanche forecast before their trip at colorado.gov/avalanche.
“We recommend people avoid traveling on or under steep snow-covered slopes during periods of high avalanche danger. We want to make sure people get out, have some fun, but get home safe to spend time with their families,” the release adds.