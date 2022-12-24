The Gant Aspen has announced the appointment of Todd Reese and Kristen Babich as director of food and beverage and events manager, respectively.
Reese is considered a staple in the Aspen hospitality community by industry peers, locals and visitors alike, a news release states. In November, he celebrated his 28th year in Aspen.
He has worked in many of the town’s top restaurants. Prior to The Gant, Reese was general manager for Matsuhisa where he worked for 18 years. His tenure also includes serving as food-and-beverage director at Maroon Creek Club, opening Todd English’s then-Olives at The St. Regis and acting as restaurant manager at The Little Nell.
As director of food and beverage, he will oversee all culinary and beverage activities for The Gant resort, including Pepperjack’s Aspen, banquets and special events. He will lead, manage and train the F&B team; participate in executive board meetings; and foster meaningful relationships with owners, guests and clients, the release says.
A New Mexico native, Reese grew up in Dallas and studied hotel and restaurant management at Texas Tech University prior to moving to Aspen. In his free time, Reese enjoys cooking (namely grilling), paddle-boarding and traveling.
Aspen Ski Company recruited Babich from Nantucket in 2015, and she is now embarking on her eighth winter in Aspen. During her time with SkiCo, she honed her hospitality experience while serving in multiple restaurants, including Ajax Tavern, Limelight Aspen, Limelight Snowmass and Sam’s.
Beyond SkiCo’s restaurants, Babich has served at Kenichi, Matsuhisa Aspen, Hotel Jerome and W Hotel Aspen. She also has gained sous chef and event-planning experience while working for an array of private chefs in the area.
As events manager, Babich will play an integral role in the F&B, sales and reservations teams to ensure execution of the resort’s events, special occasions, corporate gatherings and conferences. She also will help to manage accommodations reservations for guests, clients and owners, the release says.
A Key West native, Babich learned hospitality at an early age with both parents in leadership roles in the industry prior to graduating from Florida International University with a degree in hospitality management. In her spare time, she enjoys road trips, especially to visit national parks and national football stadiums.
Roaring Fork schools still need meal-debt donations
The Roaring Fork School District has received “a tremendous amount of community support related to resolving outstanding student meal balances” and will continue to do so, according to a message from the Roaring Fork Education Foundation to the community.
“We are grateful for your donation to ensure students do not accumulate negative meal debt. Those who wish to donate can send a check of any amount…,” the message states.
Donors may even designate a particular school they would like their funds to support. Or, they can support meal debt districtwide.
If donating, include your name and email address to receive an official charitable contribution letter to retain for your records. Donations may be mailed to: Roaring Fork Education Foundation, 400 Sopris Drive, Carbondale, CO, 81623.
Those with questions are asked to contact Octavio Maese, director of food and nutrition services, at 970-384-6007, or email omaese@rfschools.com.
GWS invites public input to reduce traffic congestion
Glenwood Springs residents, businesses and commuters are invited to a community forum about traffic, commuting patterns and transportation management at 6 p.m. Jan. 10 in Morgridge Commons, 815 Cooper Ave.
To help prepare for the forum, individuals are invited to share initial insights in a brief questionnaire at: surveymonkey.com/r/cogsTDM.
The goal of the meeting, according to a city news release, is to brainstorm and discuss potential traffic mitigation and mobility measures to inform direction for the city’s emerging transportation demand management, or TDM, program. The core program mission is to reduce single-occupancy auto trips in town by maximizing traveler choices.
This can be accomplished by improving mobility options and infrastructure (transit, biking, walking, ride-sharing), and also providing incentives, information and/or policy changes to encourage and help individuals modify their travel behavior, the release explains.
“We have ideas for strategies to ease traffic in town, but we want to brainstorm with our community on what they think would work and what the priority should be,” said City Engineer Terri Partch. “We hear consistently that traffic is an issue, and we think whatever steps come next will be most effective if they are community led.”