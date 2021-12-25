Avalanche hits Aspen Highlands on Friday
Just after 12 p.m. on Friday, a skier reported an avalanche in the Mushroom area, near Temerity, to Aspen Highlands Ski Patrol.
“The skier encountered two snowboarders in the slide and helped dig one out who was buried to his waist,” said Jeff Hanle, Aspen Skiing Co. vice president of communications. “The other snowboarder had an injured ankle, but was not buried.”
Patrol swept the area with avalanche dogs and immediately began probing the area — assisted by members of the public. By 2:15 p.m., the incident was cleared and all searchers left the field.
“All terrain in Deep Temerity and Steeplechase was closed for the day after the incident,” Hanle noted in an email. “With additional snow expected tonight, expect delayed openings as control work takes place in the morning.”
Aspen has beaucoup open board seats
The city of Aspen is seeking volunteer board members to fill a number of open seats across the spectrum: the Board of Adjustment, Building Code Board of Appeals, Historic Preservation Commission, Commercial Core and Lodging Commission, Planning and Zoning Commission, the Wheeler Board and Kids First Advisory Board.
Both regular members and alternates are needed, according to a city of Aspen announcement, and those interested in applying can do so by contacting the city clerk’s office at 970-429-2687 or online, www.cityofaspen.com/170/Boards-Commissions. Interviews will take place at the city council chambers on Jan. 24.