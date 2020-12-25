Renamed Bowl run honors Gerry Hines
A run in Highland Bowl will officially be renamed in honor of former Aspen Highlands Ski Area owner and longtime community member Gerald D. Hines, according to a Thursday announcement. The G5 trail will become Hines-Sight.
Hines’ indelible imprint on the mountain and the redeveloped base area will live on for generations. He died in August at his Houston home at the age of 95.
“Hines was instrumental in guiding and supporting the investment in Highlands that began in the early 1990s. Hines acquired Highlands from Harvard University which received the ski resort as a donation from the founder Whip Jones,” according to a statement from Aspen Skiing Co., current owner of Aspen Highlands. In 1993, Hines sold his interests to SkiCo but remained involved in the base area.
His support of expansions into Deep Temerity and the Highland Bowl were critical to the terrain development. As well, his venture spearheaded an impressive amount of for-sale and rental deed-restricted housing, as well as other commercial buildings at the base.
Hines remained involved with Highlands until Eastwood Development bought the Aspen Highlands Village assets in 2008.
Bus incident under review
A Roaring Fork Transit Authority bus was involved Wednesday in a rear-end collision with a vehicle at the upvalley intersection of Highway 82 and the Airport Business Center, a RFTA spokesperson confirmed.
“The accident occurred in inclement weather and is currently under review,” said Jennifer Balmes of RFTA.