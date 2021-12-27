Chica to launch ‘Après Tea’
The new Aspen restaurant Chica says it will launch an “Après Tea” service starting Saturday (New Year’s Day).
Following the Jan. 1 launch, guests will be able to indulge in tea service on Sundays from 2-6 p.m.
“For $250 for two, guests can enjoy a glass of G.H. Mumm Grand Cordon champagne, a two-tiered chef’s selection of seasonal bites and their choice of Hot Buttered Rum with aged rum, allspice cinnamon, cardamom or Grass-Fed Butter with apple cider, apple brandy, brown sugar and black walnut bitters,” an announcement from the restaurant says.
Chica, which is owned and operated by 50 Eggs Hospitality Group, is located at the base of Aspen Mountain inside the Residences at The Little Nell. Its menu draws from the restaurant concept’s Miami and Las Vegas locations and includes many Latin American influences.
Lakota Canyon Ranch available for projects
Regional real estate brokerage Slifer Smith & Frampton announced last week that a new residential development, Eagle’s Ridge Ranch at Lakota Canyon, is now available for home ownership opportunities.
The New Castle development features both condominiums and townhomes. The condominiums have two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The townhomes are a mix of two- and three-bedroom residences, according to the project’s marketing materials.
Eagle’s Ridge Ranch provides future homebuyers with access to the Lakota Recreation & Fitness Center, Lakota Park and Lakota Canyon Ranch Golf Course, a news release says.
“Because of the majestic scenery, easily accessed rivers, abundant wildlife and close proximity to resort mountain towns, New Castle offers the authentic Colorado lifestyle,” SSF broker associate Corey Crocker said in a prepared statement.
Project developer Jim Colombo noted that Eagle’s Ridge Ranch is close to public lands and many mountain attractions. “Fishing, jeeping, skiing, snowmobiling, hiking, rafting, kayaking, golf, camping along with road and mountain biking are all only minutes away,” he said in the release.
For more information on the development, visit eaglesridgelakotacanyon.com. For more information on Slifer Smith & Frampton, visit vailrealestate.com.