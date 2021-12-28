Heading into the New Year, the United Nations General Assembly on Dec. 16 proclaimed 2022 the International Year of Sustainable Mountain Development.
It’s fitting then that, Sept. 26-28 next year, Aspen will host the UN’s Mountain Partnership, an alliance of mountain countries, governments and NGOs, global meeting. The Aspen International Mountain Foundation (AIMF), in partnership with the Aspen Institute, the city of Aspen and the state of Colorado, will serve as primary organizer and host of the event. AIMF is also co-chair of the Mountain Partnership Steering Committee and “will have a major role in developing the action items for the year,” according to an AIMF announcement.
“On July 21, the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) adopted the recommendation of the Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) to grant special consultative status to AIMF,” the announcement continues. “Consultative status is highly discretionary and enables an organization to engage in a number of ways with ECOSOC and its subsidiary bodies, the Human Rights Council and, under specific conditions, some meetings of the General Assembly and other intergovernmental bodies, as well as with the United Nations Secretariat.”
On Dec. 15, one day before the UN General Assembly’s proclamation, the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) and the Colorado Tourism Office (CTO) announced that AIMF has been awarded $100,000 toward funding the Mountain Partnership Global Meeting. The grant provides up to 50% of eligible direct-support costs for hosting events in Colorado that affect multiple counties and demonstrate the potential to have a significant impact on the local economy. The two-and-a-half-day meeting will develop the action agenda for the Mountain Partnership for the next four years and dovetail significantly with the goals of the International Year of Sustainable Mountain Development. The meeting will be held at the Aspen Meadows/Aspen Institute campus and be immediately followed by a half-day Symposium hosted by the Aspen Institute. The Symposium will feature global leaders in mountain and climate issues and be attended by Mountain Partnership delegates and the public.
Delegates will then be hosted in Telluride by the Telluride Institute, which will highlight issues relating to indigenous mountain peoples including the Ute tribe.