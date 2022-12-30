The Colorado State Emergency Operations Center has clarified options for testing and vaccination options once the New Year turns.
The state said the testing-site contract at the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport is set to expire “mid-January,” with the last scheduled date for Jan. 13 because the site is not open on weekends, which includes Jan. 15, the date the Aspen Daily News recently reported as the end date for operations. After Pitkin County Health Epidemiologist and COVID Lead Carly Senst told the newspaper that weather and staffing abilities could close the site before that date, the state emergency center clarified there are no plans to end operations sooner.
“There is no plan to end operations sooner, and we plan to continue to closely monitor testing needs, disease transmission and hospital capacity and to respond appropriately,” a CSEOC email states.
Additionally, the center confirmed Senst’s claim that the state was expressing interest in extending the usage of mobile vaccine buses. The Daily News originally reported the buses were set to expire in January, with a comment from Senst that the state wanted to continue building on the success of the program. The state emergency center said the buses will continue “for the next few months at least.”
The state is seeing a demand of less than 6% of its overall capacity at its testing sites. The state currently has more than 200 distribution centers offering free at-home tests, which can be found at covid19.colorado.gov/testing.
“The state is committed to providing a safety net of services to those most at risk as a part of a future emergency surge response. In addition, testing options dedicated to K-12 and residential care settings remain available. Coloradans who feel sick should test and contact their health care provider if they test positive to see if COVID-19 treatments are right for them,” the CSEOC email adds.
Glenwood Springs chamber accepting award nominations
The Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association is now accepting nominations for business awards that will be recognized at the organization’s annual gala on Feb. 4.
Nominations are being accepted in the categories of 2022 Citizen of the Year, 2022 Outstanding Business of the Year, 2022 New Business of the Year and 2022 Milestone of the Year. Details on each award, as well as links to nominate a candidate, are available at glenwoodchamber.com/annual-gala/.
The Feb. 4 gala will be held from 6-9 p.m. at the Hotel Colorado. The theme is “An ’80s Prom,” and the recommended dress is cocktail attire or 1980s prom outfit.
Tickets are $85 for chamber members and $100 for general admission. Corporate sponsorships are $1,500 and include 10 tickets.
The event is presented by the chamber in association with Alpine Bank.
For more information, email tara@glenwoodchamber.com or call 970-945-6589.