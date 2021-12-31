No further details were provided by the Glenwood Springs Police Department Thursday night regarding a “violent crime” that sent two juveniles to area hospitals with life-threatening injuries other than that the Colorado Bureau of Investigations was involved in the case and that the roadway in front of the immediate area of the crime scene, in the 100 block of Soccer Field Road, had been reopened.
There was no further threat to public safety, according to an initial GSPD press release reporting the incident, which took place at about 2:34 p.m.
“Officers have detained one person at the scene,” the press release explained. “There are two juvenile victims who have sustained life-threatening injuries. They have been transported to area hospitals for treatment.”
“The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has arrived at the scene and is assisting with the processing of the crime scene mentioned in the initial advisory. Glenwood Springs Police Detectives are currently interviewing witnesses and a person of interest,” the latest GSPD press release noted, adding that additional information would be released Friday morning.