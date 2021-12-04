Nonprofit invites public to tree cutting, meet-and-greet
Carbondale-based Wilderness Workshop has hired Omar Sarabia to serve as director of the nonprofit’s Defiende Nuestra Tierra (“Defend Our Land”) program.
The community is invited to meet Sarabia on Sunday, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., at the Posada & Christmas Tree Cutting event. The meeting location is the Babbish Gulch Trailhead parking lot on Four Mile Road.
At the event, participants are invited to join the family tradition of finding and cutting your own Christmas tree. U.S. Forest Service staff and Smokey the Bear will be on site to teach about the best ways to pick a tree and care for it through the holidays, the nonprofit said in a news release.
Free tree permits, extra tools, hot drinks and traditional tamales will be provided at the free, guided and bilingual event. To register in advance, visit wilderness-workshop.salsalabs.org/posadachristmastreecutting/index.html.
Sarabia’s cross-cultural perspective, deep involvement in the community, and passion for educating and engaging the Latinx to advocate for the protection of public lands will help the Defiende program continue to grow, the release states.
“As the new director of Defiende Nuestra Tierra, I want to engage and educate our Latinx community to enjoy and protect our public lands that surround us. Our underrepresented community is a fundamental part of this valley. We are tireless workers who are a very important part of the economy of this region and are very fortunate to live in such a spectacular place,” Sarabia said in the release.
Born in California, Sarabia grew up in Chihuahua, Mexico, and graduated from Autonomous University of Chihuahua. He then led a program to protect groundwater and and eradicate illegal water wells.
In January 2015, he moved to the Roaring Fork Valley to work at the Sustainable Settings Ranch. Like so many others, he fell in love with area; his initial plan to stay for six months has now become six years.
Most recently, he worked with the local nonprofit Voces Unidas de las Montañas during the 2020 election and the census.