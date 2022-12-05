Multiple valley trails now closed for winter
Multiple trails in the Roaring Fork Valley are now closed for the benefit of wildlife this winter.
Pitkin County Open Space and Trails said the following trails and properties are closed until spring: Sky Mountain Park routes (including North Rim and Seven Star), Glassier Open Space, Red Wind Point, Wheatley Open Space, Aspen Valley Ranch and the Perham Creek trailhead. The Rio Grande Trail portion between Rock Bottom Ranch and Catherine Bridge also is closed.
“Please respect these closures; they are in place to help wildlife during the harsh winter months and give animals time to recover in the spring,” the open space program said in a statement last week.
The Roaring Fork Mountain Bike Association expanded on the closures. Most of Crown Mountain is closed to bicycles for the winter, including the many trails in the Prince Creek network, Vasten and Buckhorn. The exception is South Porcupine Ditch and the trails lower on the slope.
On Red Hill, the Elk Traverse and north side trails are closed to bicycles as are the Lorax Trail, the South Canyon trail network and the New Castle routes on BLM land north of town.
Mountain Rescue Aspen hosts avalanche class
Mountain Rescue Aspen will host its annual avalanche safety presentation on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m.
The free presentation will feature a discussion with Brian Lazar, deputy director of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center and a primary forecaster for the Aspen-Marble area.
“We will cover winter outlook, how forecasts are produced, what makes a good public observation, what to know before you go and more,” said the event flyer.
The event will be held at the CB Cameron Rescue Center, 37925 Highway 82. It is advised for all backcountry users, from skiers to snowmobilers, and from veterans to novices.
Parking is limited at the MRA headquarters, so attendees are asked to bus or carpool.
English in Action presents immigrant stories Thursday
English In Action will bring the storytelling experience “Immigrant Voices” to The Arts Campus at Willits on Thursday starting at 7:30 p.m.
Presented in collaboration with TACAW and Writ Large, the event provides a unique opportunity for six immigrant community members to raise their voices and share a part of their lives with an in-person audience, a news release says.
Since its inception in 2017, “Immigrant Voices” has provided a community forum to make local connections and celebrate a common humanity.
“We will hear about things that all of us can identify with: family, leaving home, finding our path, overcoming obstacles,” English In Action Executive Director Lara Beaulieu said in a statement.
By bringing the stories to the stage, English In Action “hopes the audience comes away with a fresh perspective and a renewed appreciation for the courage it takes to speak publicly in one’s non-native language,” the release adds.
Doors open at 7 p.m. Admission is free, but donations to support English In Action are welcome and encouraged. To reserve seats or make a donation, visit englishinaction.org or call 970-963-9200. TACAW is located at 400 Robinson St. in the Willits area of Basalt.