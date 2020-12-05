White River National Forest hosting seasonal position workshop Monday
The White River National Forest, together with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment’s Northwest Colorado Workforce Center, are providing a virtual workshop Monday at 4 p.m. to field questions about its seasonal positions available this summer and the USAJobs hiring process.
The temporary positions’ application period for the 2021 season ends Dec. 11. The White River National Forest has a wide range of positions open, and many don’t require previous experience.
Those interested in the workshop will need to create an account with www.ConnectingColorado.com and can then register by selecting the “workshops” and “upcoming workshops” tabs.
More details about the temporary positions are available at www.fs.usda.gov/whiteriver.
How the cookie crumbles…
In the aftermath of the election, a new map replaced the Electoral College as the dominant one Friday.
In observance of “National Cookie Day,” thedaringkitchen.com has compiled each state’s favorite cookie based on geotagged Twitter data in the last month. Further metrics in this poll include tracking direct phrases — like “favorite cookie” or “l love sugar cookies” — as well as specific hashtags, such as #chocolatechipcookies, #sugarcookies and #oatmealraisin.
The breakdown of the statewide preferences is as follows:
Chocolate chip and sugar cookies were tied for the lead, each boasting 14 states. White-chocolate macadamia-nut cookies made a strong showing, with 10 states. Snickerdoodles and oatmeal raisin each won the palates of five states — with Colorado going for oatmeal raisin — and peanut butter brought up the rear with two.
In analysis you will only find in the Aspen Daily News, we have compared the two obvious frontrunners to see how they would hold up in the Electoral College. While they both garnered 14 states overall — and neither made it to the required 270 votes to claim the cookie equivalent of a presidential victory — sugar cookies won a compelling 187 electoral votes, versus chocolate chips’ 153. While chocolate chips were able to claim the much-sought-after California (with its 55 votes), New York and Texas held together against the West Coast bastion. It is the first time since the presidential election in 1984 that Texas and New York have agreed on a candidate, proving baked goods are truly a nonpartisan subject.