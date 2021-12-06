Commissioners to discuss Airport Advisory Board
The Pitkin Board of County Commissioners are scheduled to discuss the newly created Airport Advisory Board at their Tuesday work session.
Board members have yet to be chosen. Commissioners have been assigned the task of selecting seven voting members and two alternates. The all-volunteer board also will have three ex-officio representatives from the city of Aspen and towns of Snowmass Village and Basalt.
The discussion is set for 4:20 p.m. and scheduled to last 45 minutes, a time that could change depending on the flow of other meeting topics. No packet information on the airport was provided when the meeting agenda was posted on Friday. However, commissioners have previously expressed a desire to have board members chosen before the end of the year, and Tuesday’s gathering could yield a consensus list of names submitted for preliminary approval.
Commissioners interviewed 15 applicants, culled from an initial list of 75, over two days in early November. The diverse list includes longtime community volunteers, aircraft pilots and business officials, including the president of the Aspen Chamber Resort Association and past and present executives of the Aspen Skiing Co.
The nominees who were interviewed, in no particular order, are: Jackie Francis, Amory Lovins, Andrew Doremus, Shaun DeWolfe, Howie Mallory, Auden Schendler, Richard Heede, Bruce Gordon, Meg Haynes, David Perry, Debbie Braun, Michael Solondz, Nicholas Byrne, Rich Burkleyand Valerie Braun.
Officials have said the new advisory board will not be involved in day-to-day airport matters. Rather, it is expected to weigh big-picture questions, including issues relating to proposed Aspen-Pitkin County Airport’s airside and terminal redevelopment projects, and provide input to commissioners. The board’s creation grew from one of several “Common Ground” recommendations that evolved from the ASE Vision process of 2019-20.
Other recommendations include a runway widening to accommodate the next generation of commercial aircraft, a major terminal overhaul and goals that aim to make ASE more environmentally friendly.
New Chase Bank branch to open early next year
Chase Bank will move its branch in the Aspen Pedestrian Mall on Hyman Avenue to the new building currently under construction at 232 E. Main St. sometime in the first quarter of 2022. An exact date for the move was unavailable on Friday.
The new location at the corner of Main and Monarch, the former site of a Conoco gas station, will be accessible by car, offer better visibility and provide more room to allow the bank enough space to house some of its “full-time partners,” such as the Home Lending Advisors and Private Client Advisors, according to a news release.
“The branch will house a Chase Private Client Advisor who provides premium banking services, personalized attention and access to the expertise and investment capabilities of J.P. Morgan to help families reach their most important goals, plus personal bankers,” the release says. Chase’s newer branches feature modern, bright designs with comfortable meeting areas and state-of-the-art banking technology, the release adds.
JPMorgan Chase, which does business as Chase Bank, has more than 100 branches and 250 ATMs in Colorado, where it has been growing its network of branches for almost 20 years. Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon visited with employees of the downtown Aspen branch in August. The branch opened in mid-December 2018.