Comprehensive plan in works for Maroon Bells Scenic Area
A steering committee comprising the White River National Forest, Roaring Fork Transit Authority, Pitkin County, the city of Aspen, Aspen Skiing Co. and the Aspen Chamber Resort Association has started work on the Maroon Bells Comprehensive Recreation Management Plan (CRMP).
“Visitation to the Maroon Bells Scenic Area has increased steadily over the past 10 years with no decrease in visitation anticipated in future years. The purpose of the CRMP will be to address the impacts of increasing visitation to the MBSA by identifying sustainable levels of access to and recreation in the MBSA while accounting for local economic and other community impacts, for both locals and visitors,” an ACRA press release explains.
The plan, which commenced in November and will be developed over the next 18 to 24 months, will include data collection and analysis of existing conditions and current trends, recommendations, an implementation timeline and guidance for post-implementation data collection, monitoring and, when necessary, management changes.
“Pitkin County is excited about continuing this multi-jurisdictional partnership to help manage the future of the Maroon Bells Scenic Area,” said Pitkin County Public Works Director Brian Pettet. “Public engagement is a key step to create a balanced vision and management plan for one of the most popular local and visitor destinations in the Roaring Fork Valley.”
This project will be jointly funded by the steering committee members through an interagency agreement between Pitkin County and the U.S. Department of Transportation Volpe National Transportation Systems Center, which will perform the work on this project with guidance from the steering committee and input from stakeholders, the public and locally elected officials.
“This steering committee furthers the partnerships that have been key to successfully managing the Maroon Bells Scenic Area for many years,” said Aspen-Sopris District Ranger Kevin Warner in a statement. “The steering committee will be engaging the public and stakeholders throughout this process.”
Two new positions will help connect teens and early childhood families to engagement, resources and support
Aspen Family Connections, the family resource center based in the Aspen School District is advertising two new positions, funded by the city of Aspen’s Tobacco Tax revenue.
The teen connector will work with Aspen Family Connections, Aspen School District staff and community providers and agencies, helping young people to navigate resources, engage with a range of prosocial activities and seek support, AFC officials say. “A self-starter is sought to build relationships, foster a culture of prevention, undertake outreach and provide opportunities for engagement, activities and resources to young people within the Aspen middle and high schools.”
The early childhood connector will work with Aspen Family Connections, City of Aspen Kids First, Family Visitor Programs, the Early Childhood Council members and other early childhood partners to identify, undertake outreach and provide support, links and resources to families with children under the age of 5 within the Aspen area. The connector coordinates and acts as a liaison with families, and between agencies, organizations and providers working with babies and children in Aspen and Pitkin County and families.
Both positions can be found on the Aspen School District’s website,
AFC Director Katherine Sand said: “These two new hires provide us with an incredible opportunity to reach out into our community — in particular families with small children and teenagers — and provide them with the engagement and resources that will set them up for success.”
Prevention is a vital element in improving community mental health and our approach is aimed at involving the community as a whole, focusing on the specific needs of teens and young families, building connections and promoting mental wellbeing wherever we can.
“The schools are an essential venue for prevention activities and there is so much already being done, however our wider community also has tremendous resources and nonprofits doing great work,” Sand said in a statement. “Our two connectors will help ensure that every family, child and young person has the opportunity to enjoy the benefits of our local resources, and to feel involved and supported.”