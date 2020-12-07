Santa Claus is coming to town (again)
The second of Santa and Mrs. Claus’ early December visits to Basalt is upcoming, according to the Basalt Chamber. After a tour of downtown Basalt on Friday, a visit to Willits Town Center is planned for Dec. 11.
“Santa and Mrs. Claus want to personally see as many of the Basalt area children as they can! If Santa does not come by your home, you may want to have an adult park your car along the parade route,” according to the notice. Check basalt.net for the parade route.
Spectators are asked to stay 6 feet away from others on the parade route and for those age 2 years and older, to wear a face covering unless a medical condition precludes wearing one. Those who are sick are asked to stay inside.
Children are encouraged to email their letters to Santa Claus at
santa@basalt.net. Letters may also be dropped off at the town’s North Pole mailboxes at the Art Base entrance and Willits Town Center’s Triangle Park stage.
Ornaments for the season
The Art Base in Basalt is giving away ornament kits on a daily basis throughout the holiday season. About 20 kits per day at two different locations will be available.
Kits may be picked up at Willits Town Center, at the Triangle Park stage, and at the Art Base entry at 99 Midland Ave. in downtown Basalt.