First deadline for individual health insurance approaches
The Valley Health Alliance is urging people who still need to buy health insurance on the individual exchange to act promptly, as the deadline for coverage beginning on Jan. 1 is fast approaching.
“We encourage people who still need to purchase insurance to go to the Connect for Health Colorado website to shop for insurance,” Valley Health Alliance Executive Director Chris McDowell said in a news release. “There are real choices on the exchange for people and their families, so it’s worth reviewing the plans online or calling the number for assistance.”
The deadline is Dec. 15, the release says. Connect for Health Colorado is the marketplace exchange for people who are not covered by an employer’s health insurance plan. It is designed to help people find the right plan for their budget and needs, as well as determine if they are eligible for a monthly premium reduction under the Affordable Care Act, according to the release.
Many people are eligible, especially since last spring when Congress and President Biden made it easier for more people to qualify, the release notes.
Connect for Health Colorado can be reached by calling 855-752-6749. Or, visit online at connectforhealthco.com. Insurance bought through Connect for Health Colorado between Dec. 16 and Jan. 15, the end of open enrollment, will have an effective date of Feb. 1.
For a second year, there are two insurance companies offering coverage on the individual exchange, Rocky Mountain Health Plans and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield. Rocky Mountain Health Plans has lowered its monthly premiums for 2022. The Grand Junction-based insurance company was asked by the alliance to sell health insurance in the Roaring Fork Valley region, a request that generated news in the fall of 2020.
Rocky Mountain Health Plans’ parent company, United Healthcare, also began selling plans to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in the region starting last year.
Valley Health Alliance is comprised of large employers from Aspen to Rifle, as well as Mountain Family Health Centers and the five local chambers of commerce from Parachute to Aspen. Its leadership includes local primary care doctors, the Aspen Skiing Co., the city of Aspen and Pitkin County, and the three hospitals in our region — Grand River Health Centers, Valley View Hospital and Aspen Valley Hospital.
Their work has focused on improving utilization of primary care practices and ultimately lowering the cost of care in our region. Using a primary care physician has been shown to improve healthcare outcomes and lower costs for patients by getting them the right care at the right time, the release states.
“The VHA is a partnership between employers and providers that is working to enhance the relationship between people and their doctors and clinicians,” McDowell said. “While this started as an effort that focused on employers and employees, it has expanded to try and create positive outcomes for everyone living between Aspen and Parachute.”