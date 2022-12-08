Public meeting set on oil-gas lease withdrawal
The U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management will hold a public meeting Wednesday in Carbondale to provide information to the public about the proposal to withdraw nearly 225,000 in Thompson Divide from oil and gas leasing.
The meeting will feature two sessions, one at 5 p.m. and one at 6 p.m., at the Carbondale Fire Department, 300 Meadowood Drive In Carbondale. The meeting will also be held virtually with registration available at blm.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_kOqvlqQ7R_Kjo4dgFypoJg.
President Joseph Biden and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack announced Oct. 12 that the administration wanted to withdraw the Thompson Divide land from leasing for 20 years. They made the announcement while designating Camp Hale as a national monument. Current leases wouldn’t be affected.
The information sessions will consist of a short presentation to explain the proposal and process as well as a question-and-answer opportunity. The 6 p.m. session will include Spanish interpretation.
“This is really a preliminary meeting to discuss the process moving forward,” said Anthony Edwards, supervisor of the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison national forests. “We will be conducting a thorough environmental review of the proposal under the National Environmental Policy Act, which will include additional opportunities for public comment.”
The current, initial comment period will close Jan. 16, 2023. Comments should be sent to State Director, Bureau of Land Management, Colorado State Office, 2850 Youngfield Street, Lakewood, Colorado 80215. Or, email BLM_CO_Thompson_Divide@blm.gov.
GWS announces finalists for city manager’s position
The city of Glenwood Springs has announced that three finalists to be considered for the city manager position. They are: Doug Gerber, Dr. Beverli Marshall and Rachel Oys.
The public is invited to a community reception with the candidates on Jan. 5 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Glenwood Springs Community Center, 100 Wulfsohn Road, for an opportunity to meet the finalists and ask questions in a casual setting, a city news release says. Attendees will be able to share feedback on the finalists with the city council.
Light refreshments will be served. Interpretation for Spanish or American Sign Language is available by request. Contact Bryana Starbuck at bryana.starbuck@cogs.us or 970-384-6441 for information.
The city manager is appointed by the council and is responsible for the day-to-day operations and administration of the city. Following the interview process, council members anticipate formally appointing the new manager in January, the release states.
Executive search firm KRW Associates was engaged by the city to conduct a nationwide search for the new manager. A first round of finalist interviews did not lead to the selection of a new manager. This second-round search attracted 31 applicants from across the country, the release adds.
Gerber, of Silver Lake, Kansas, serves as a client manager with the JEO Consulting Group, coordinating with municipalities across Kansas. He previously served with the Kansas Governor’s Office of Recovery and various cities, including Topeka, Goodland, Beloit, and Manhattan, and Kent County, Michigan.
Marshall, of La Quinta, California, is general manager for the Valley Sanitary District in Indio, California. She has 25 years of experience working for local government agencies, working previously with wastewater organizations, the city of Orinda, the city of Berkeley and the San Francisco Housing Authority.
Rachel Oys, of Eagle, Colorado, is an organizational development consultant for governments and nonprofits. She has previously worked with the Cordillera Metro District, Eagle County, LiveWell Colorado and the Colorado Department of Public Health.