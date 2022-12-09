Highlands opens Saturday with 800-plus acres, bowl
Amid a slew of recent snowstorms and thanks to the work of boot packers and Aspen Highlands Ski Patrol, Aspen Highlands will open on Saturday with 800-plus acres of terrain.
Aspen Skiing Co. announced Thursday that all lifts will be open: Exhibition, Cloud Nine, Thunderbowl, Loge Peak and Deep Temerity, beginning at 9 a.m.
“This is one of our best openings in the past decade,” said Katie Ertl, senior vice president of mountain operations at Aspen Snowmass, in a statement. “We are thrilled to see so much outstanding terrain open this early in the season, and especially to be able to open our steep terrain safely, thanks to the work of our boot packers and Ski Patrol.”
All mountain services will be open, with on-mountain dining available at Merry-Go-Round and Cloud Nine Alpine Bistro.
Four Mountain Sports also will be open at the base of the mountain for rental and retail.
A reminder that all uphillers must have an uphill pass and remain on designated, signed routes during all operating hours, out of any closed terrain. “We will continue to update the public on any uphill closures via our website, social media outlets and Aspen Snowmass app,” a news release states.
For more information, visit aspensnowmass.com or call 800-525-6200.
Aspen Choral Society opens weekend of ‘Messiah’ performances today
Aspen Choral Society opens its 46th annual season of ‘Messiah’ at the Wheeler Opera House this evening at 7 p.m. — which Mayor Torre will proclaim “Virgil Simon and Aspen Choral Society Day.”
“The Mayor’s proclamation comes as ACS continues honoring co-founder Virgil Simon following a celebratory dinner and announcement of the Virgil and Jo Simon ACS Archive on Nov. 5,” an ACS announcement explains.
Downvalley residents interested in experiencing the performance will be able to do so over the weekend, at Mountain View Church in Glenwood Springs on Saturday and at The Arts Campus at Willits on Sunday. The weekend performances mark the first time either venue has hosted ACS.
Additionally, ACS welcomes back MinTze Wu, who returns to ACS in her second year with the organization as concertmaster — but she’s a well-known fixture in the Roaring Fork Valley’s performing arts scene.
“This year, Aspen Choral Society officially welcomed MinTze Wu, the new executive director of Carbondale-based arts nonprofit VOICES, as ACS concertmaster. Born in Taiwan, Wu is a violinist of many passions performing widely throughout the Roaring Fork Valley,” the ACS press release explains. “Wu spent her formative years participating in the Aspen Music Festival and School before moving to the Roaring Fork Valley in 2018.”
“I’m absolutely delighted to join ACS as its concertmaster and to discover the essence of joy with this group of talented and committed choral musicians,” Wu said in a statement. “I so appreciate the invitation from the music director, Paul Dankers, to make the music of ‘Messiah’ in an authentic, Baroque-inspired way. The result is both musically satisfying and spiritually fulfilling.”
Last season, Dankers reached out to New York-based composer Gerald Cohen to “add new life” to the annual “Messiah” performances, the release continued. To answer the call, Cohen wrote three new choral movements for ACS in 2021, which will be performed in this year’s presentation.
Valley View urology center offers ‘aquablation therapy’
Rocky Mountain Urology Center at Valley View announced that it is the first health system on the Western Slope to offer aquablation therapy — the robotic-assisted, minimally invasive treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia, or BPH.
The center’s physicians are experts in general urology and have subspecialty experience in urologic cancers, female urology and kidney stone disease. With two board-certified urologists, Aashish Kabra, M.D., and Jamie Lowe, M.D., along with nurse practitioner Ashley Gilley, the center provides regional coverage with locations in Aspen, Eagle, Rifle and Glenwood Springs.
In addition, a third board-certified urologist will join the team in early 2023: Scott Castle, M.D.
BPH, or an enlarged prostate, is a non-cancerous condition where the prostate has grown to be larger than normal. One in two men ages 51 to 60 have BPH, and the incidence increases every decade of life. If left untreated, BPH can cause significant health problems, including irreversible bladder or kidney damage, bladder stones and incontinence.
“Aquablation therapy is a different type of treatment for BPH. It’s an advanced, minimally invasive treatment that uses the power of water delivered with robotic precision to provide best-in-class and long-lasting symptom relief with low rates of irreversible complications, regardless of prostate size or shape,” a press release from Valley View Hospital notes.
For more information about Valley View’s urology services, visit vvh.org/urology/. For more information on aquablation therapy, visit aquablation.com.
Three SkiCo workers win ‘Star of the Industry’ honors
Of 10 Aspen Skiing Co. hospitality division workers nominated as a“Star of the Industry” at the Colorado Hotel and Lodging Association’s annual awards event last week, three took home honors.
The three workers are all employees of The Little Nell. They are: Emily Alexander, director of events; Phurba Sherpa, purchasing supervisor; and Lexie Oeth, food and beverage office manager.
With over 600 members, the CHLA is the leading trade organization for Colorado’s hotel and lodging industry. The event included a keynote speech from Gov. Jared Polis.
FirstBank to hold adoption event for pets on Tuesday
FirstBank in Glenwood Springs will host a pet adoption event on Tuesday from 3 to 5 p.m.
“Find your Fur-ever Friend at FirstBank” invites pet lovers and enthusiasts to the bank branch, 2014 Grand Ave., to meet adoptable dogs and cats. The event, a partnership with Eagle County Animal Services, is part of FirstBank’s 10 Acts of Goodness campaign, which celebrates a decade of banking in the Roaring Fork Valley.
Aside from Glenwood Springs, the bank has locations in Aspen, Basalt and Carbondale.