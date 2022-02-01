On Monday, the city of Glenwood Springs joined Denver — as well as Adams and Arapahoe counties — in halting its indoor mask mandate, citing a significantly lowered COVID-19 incidence rate. The update to policy became effective the same day it was announced, according to a Glenwood Springs press release.
On Jan. 13, Garfield County Public Health reported 293 new cases of COVID-19; by Monday evening, that number had dropped to 20. Additionally, more than three quarters of the population has received at least one dose of vaccination, and more than 68% is fully vaccinated.
Still, individual businesses, school boards and public entities are still entitled to enact their own requirements to maximize their estimation of safety for their respective communities.
“Community members are strongly encouraged to continue wearing masks indoors, especially in crowded spaces. Please follow requests from facilities or businesses that may still require masks,” the release reminds.
The public will still have limited access to some in-person city services, though virtual offerings will be available.
“Glenwood Springs City Hall walk-in services remain temporarily closed to the public with services continuing by appointment, virtually and by drop-off,” the press release explains. “These protocols have been extended through Feb. 11; however, we are carefully monitoring the COVID omicron outbreak in consultation with local health officials and will adjust as necessary.”
The Community Development and Engineering permit desk will continue to serve customers through digital submissions or by appointment, similar to previous COVID protocols (970-384-6455). Utility bills and other fees can be paid online, by phone or by mail. Police administrative services, too, will only be open by appointment (970-384-6500), and all court dates through Feb. 11 will be done by phone.
“All City public meetings with more than 10 people will be held via virtual conference through February 11. This includes City Council and all City board and commission meetings. The public can find conference call information on the agendas for each meeting, which are posted at City Hall and online at www.cogs.us. Public meetings can be attended via Zoom or by calling in with the conference information,” the release continues.