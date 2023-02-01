Eagle County commissioners’ scheduled hearing on The Fields development proposal was postponed Tuesday after a “technical website error” prevented proper advance information from going out.
Commissioners were scheduled to hold the hearing in El Jebel. Instead, they took office action in Eagle to table the hearing until Feb. 21 at 4 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Mt. Sopris Room of the Eagle County office building and community center in El Jebel.
“Due to a technical website error, the latest addendum to the staff report associated with the application was not available to the applicant and the public no later than five working days in advance of today’s hearing,” said a statement by Eagle County. “County staff regret any inconvenience and have rescheduled the hearing at the earliest convenience.”
The Fields is a 19-acre site along Valley Road, west of Crown Mountain Park. The property is located on the south side of Highway 82, across from Blue Lake subdivision. The developers are seeking approval for up to 135 residences, including 34 price-capped, deed-restricted units.
Snowmass Tourism names new group sales director
Snowmass Tourism has announced the appointment of Drew Welsheimer as new group sales director. His first day was Jan. 26.
“We are delighted to welcome Drew to the Snowmass Tourism team,” said Tourism Director Rose Abello in a news release.
“Drew has an incredible breadth of knowledge when it comes to sales tactics and meetings,” she continued. “He has a wide range of leadership experience and a successful sales track record. Plus, he has a passion for the mountains and everything Snowmass has to offer, and we are confident he will quickly add value to our community.”
Welsheimer comes to Snowmass Tourism from the Denver area, where he was most recently the director of business development at Atlantis Paradise Island. He has a long career in hotel sales, the release says.