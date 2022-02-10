City electricity customers lose service Wednesday
Customers on the city of Aspen’s power grid suffered a loss of power on Wednesday evening.
A Pitkin County alert just before 5 p.m. Wednesday informed customers of a power outage. Assistant City Manager Diane Foster said that as of 5:15 p.m., the city was unaware of what caused the power outage but that utilities personnel were working to restore service.
Foster had no estimate as to when service would resume. She added that typically during a power outage, it can take time for her to be notified of developments. The county alert said that an estimated time for service restoration would be provided “as soon as possible.”
As of 9 p.m., there was no follow-up alert.
Chris Klug Foundation partners for Donor Day
The Chris Klug Foundation is partnering with several nonprofits, organ procurement organizations and blood centers across the U.S. to run a National Donor Day Blood Drive.
The blood drives will take place across 40 states both in-person and virtually. Virtual participants will have a month to register while in-person blood drives will take place on National Donor Day itself on Feb. 14, according to a news release.
“Many individuals recognize Feb. 14 as Valentine’s Day but for the transplant community, Feb. 14 signifies a different kind of passion,” the release says. “National Donor Day was founded by CKF to help inspire and educate the public about organ, eye, and tissue donation. The goal is to encourage individuals to register as donors and help eliminate the wait for a transplant.”
The release states that the U.S. is currently facing the largest blood shortage in over a decade, with several hospitals reporting less than a day’s supply of critical blood types. Most people do not realize that blood is tissue and one donation can save the lives of multiple patients.
Blood transfusions can be needed for trauma surgery, childbirth, cancer patients and transplant recipients, and therefore a blood shortage can affect millions of lives. A number of transplant patients on the waitlist require at least one blood transfusion before receiving their transplant and most need a blood transfusion within a year of their transplant surgery, the release adds.
“The Chris Klug Foundation and their partners hope to help combat this shortage with a national blood drive, allowing anyone in the United States the opportunity to head to their local blood drive and participate or even volunteer at their local blood center,” the release says.
For more information, visit chrisklugfoundation.org.