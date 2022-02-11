Cause of Wednesday power outage hard to ascertain, likely faulty cable
Power to the city of Aspen was restored within a matter of hours Wednesday evening. On Friday, the cause remained “hard to ascertain,” but likely scenarios have emerged.
“We believe it was the result of a fault in a cable attached to a transformer on one of two main feeds into town,” said Denise White, director of communications for the city of Aspen. “The cable/connection infrastructure is 20-plus years old,” she added.
About a third of customers were impacted by the outage. Once the issue was located, crews were able to isolate the section and then reenergize customers via the working feed.
“Our system is typically very reliable, and we take these issues seriously,” White said.
Little Nell tops list of best Colorado hotels
U.S. News & World Report scored more than 35,000 hotels across the world for their 2022 Best Hotels Rankings, with the results announced yesterday. The Little Nell scored Colorado’s highest ranking on the list, also coming in at No. 13 nationally.
Magazine officials determined the rankings by analyzing facilities based on reputation among travel experts, guest reviews and hotel class ratings. Hotels that scored in the top 10 percent of the Best Hotels in the USA earned a Gold badge. Hotels that appear after ranked hotels are sorted by hotel class and then by user rating, as provided by TripAdvisor.
“It’s truly an honor to be recognized among the top hotels in the country,” said Jonathan Fillman, General Manager of The Little Nell. “Our team is among the very best in hospitality and always aims to deliver a personalized experience for every one of our guests.”
While international travel has not yet recovered to pre-pandemic levels and many countries still maintain restrictions on foreign visitors, these top-ranked hotels carry on providing top-shelf guest services and amenities, beckoning to lockdown-weary travelers who are eager to plan their post-pandemic escapes.
“The travel industry has faced many disruptions over the past two years, highlighting the need to support and recognize hotels that continue to maintain excellent standards,” said Zach Watson, senior travel editor at U.S. News. “The 2022 Best Hotels rankings offer a dependable guide for travelers to use when organizing their next trip, whether that’s in a few weeks or later in the year.”