Reclamation provides $50K grant for streamflow gage and snow telemetry station in Aspen
The Bureau of Reclamation is awarding a $54,447 grant to the city of Aspen to install a streamflow gage and a snow telemetry site to better forecast water supply shortages so that water demand management ordinances can be implemented in a more timely manner, the bureau announced Thursday.
It is part of a $15.4 million investment for projects in the West to prepare for and respond to drought. In total, the WaterSMART Drought Program funding will leverage $54.9 million in non-federal cost-share to complete projects in seven Western states.
"More than 50% of the Western United States is in a severe drought or worse," said Chief Engineer David Raff. "The projects selected will help communities prepare for the increased risk of a drought by increasing the reliability of water supplies and improving water management."
The proposed project will include the installation of two new measurement devices, which will provide near real-time streamflow measurements and local snowpack and hydrologic data.
Telling the CORE narrative on climate change
The Community Office for Resource Efficiency kicks off its 3rd annual “Imagine Climate” on March 1 with the launch of “Stories of Climate Change/Historias del Cambio Climático,” a crowdsourced mural project that is a part of French artist JR’s “Inside Out” global art project.
The energy nonprofit, along with Colorado Mountain College (CMC), is leading an Inside Out Project Group Action that will tell the story of climate change through the portraits and stories of nearly 90 participants with a connection to the Roaring Fork Valley. The murals, which will wrap three CMC buildings at locations in Aspen, Carbondale and downtown Glenwood Springs, will run through early April.