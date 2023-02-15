APCHA board plans
right-sizing discussion
The Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority board of directors will continue discussions today about a proposed right-sizing swap pilot program.
The program would allow homeowners who would like to downsize or upsize to swap units with another homeowner, and APCHA would allow five total swaps in the first year of the program.
On Feb. 1, the board asked staff to bring back a finalized proposal for a first reading that includes details such as program rules, occupancy and age requirements for dependents. Today’s presentation will include those details as well as what information APCHA will require from people who are interested in swapping when they apply for the program, such as names and contact information.
According to a memorandum, all matches that meet all APCHA requirements will be entered into a lottery every two months, and lotteries will run until all five swaps have been made. Households will be able to swap one category above or below their current unit, and APCHA’s goal is to satisfy occupancy requirements in both units.
The board may take a vote on the issue today. The APCHA meeting will begin at 4 p.m. in the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners’ meeting room, county administration building, 423 E. Main Street in Aspen. The meeting also is publicly accessible via Zoom.
Part of Midland Avenue
to close for sewer work
The Basalt Sanitation District wants drivers, business owners and residents to be aware of a sewer line installation that will be undertaken downtown between Feb. 20 and roughly April 5.
The work will be conducted on Midland Avenue between the Roaring Fork River bridge and the intersection with Two Rivers Road.
“The project will close Midland Avenue between the Basalt Regional Library and Two Rivers Road from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday,” a news release from the sanitation district says. “From 5 p.m. and 7 a.m. Monday through Friday and all day and night Saturday and Sunday, there will be one lane of traffic controlled by traffic light. All parking along this section of Midland Avenue will be closed.”
Drivers are encouraged to enter Basalt via the upvalley and downvalley intersections of Highway 82 and Two Rivers Road. Residents and businesses of Gold Rivers Court will have controlled access to their parking lot during the sewer line project.
The project is necessary because the sewer lines are 50 years old, according to Ian Quillan, administrator for the Basalt Sanitation District. Maintaining infrastructure saves money for the district’s customers over the long run, he said.
Project updates and more information can be found at basaltsanitation.org/midland_avenue_two_rivers_sewer_project/index.php.