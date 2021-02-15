Another wild weekend on the roads
President’s Day weekend saw increased activity on the slopes as well as plenty of slipping and sliding on the local roads.
On Sunday, there were five accidents reported on roads within the city of Aspen, with most being classified as “fender benders,” according to Sgt. Terry Leitch of the Aspen Police Department. A hotel vehicle also needed assistance that day after skidding off Castle Creek Road.
Saturday’s roads were no picnic either, with a handful of minor accidents reported within the city limits as well.
A safety closure due to avalanche conditions shuttered a 10-mile section of Highway 133 over McClure Pass from Saturday night until late Sunday morning.
The Colorado Department of Transportation announced the closure, which was in effect on the Carbondale side of the pass near Marble, and said it was due to avalanche conditions. Eastbound and westbound traffic was prohibited between mile markers 36 and 46 during the closure.
Swirbul continues strong skiing season
Hailey Swirbul, 22, of El Jebel was part of the U.S. team that finished fifth Saturday in the 4x5k mixed team relay at the 2021 FIS U23/Junior World Cross Country Championships in Vuokatti, Finland. The team also included Gus Schumacher, Hunter Wonders and Sophia Laukli.
“The top five teams were separated by just 16.7 seconds with Norway winning the gold, followed by Russia taking the silver at 3.9 seconds back, and Sweden earning the bronze 7.7 seconds off the winning time,” according to a news release from U.S. Skiing.
A junior men’s 4x5k relay team from the U.S. consisting of Michael Earnhart, Zander McMullen, Will Koch and Johnny Hagenbuch took eighth in the same event.
The U23/Junior World Championships concluded Sunday.