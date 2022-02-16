Resort-tracking firm DestiMetrics LLC has reported that Aspen-Snowmass’ occupancy last month was 69%, up 94.3% from January 2021’s occupancy of 35.5%.
“January occupancy benefited from a tremendous pick up in response to our snowfall in December as well as a recovery of groups, events and some international guest visitation,” a local summary of DestiMetrics’ data says. The summary is written by Kristi Kavanaugh, vice president of sales for Aspen Skiing Co., and Lise Adams, director of central reservations firm Stay Aspen Snowmass.
January 2021’s lodging and restaurant activity was affected by two controversial Pitkin County public health orders: One required visitors to fill out a form confirming they tested negative for COVID-19 before arriving in Aspen and another shut down indoor dining as cases peaked in the early part of the month following the busy Christmas-New Year’s holiday season.
The DestiMetrics report, which relies on data collected through Jan. 31, shows that February’s bookings stood at 75.9% at the end of last month — 121.5% higher than the February 2021 occupancy rate of 34.3%.
“February has been consistently pacing on par to a traditional year and all metrics continue to point to February being a success,” the local summary states. “We began the month with 75.9% on the books thanks to last week’s 49th annual National Brotherhood of Skiers event which brought in over 900 people, as well as the return of many of our Latin American guests for Carnival week at the end of February into early March.”
Winter-season occupancy (November through April) is pacing at 55.3%, 87.1% better than last winter, according to DestiMetrics.
“We always knew this year’s calendar was going to set us up for success, but we didn’t predict this level of occupancy,” the local summary adds. “Make no mistake, it’s not luck, there is an army out there ensuring our businesses are successful and that guests are happy.”
Infant child care business operators sought
The Aspen city government and Kids First are seeking a qualified, licensed childcare provider to run an infant child care business with space for eight children.
The city is currently renovating an indoor and outdoor space at the Aspen Colorado Mountain College campus for this purpose.
Interested parties must meet licensing requirements to qualify. There may be state funding available to help with the operation.
To learn more about qualifications and application process, visit:www.cityofaspen.com/childcarebusiness. Call or email Shirley Ritter, Director of Kids First, 970-920-5370 or Shirley.ritter@cityofaspen.com with questions.