Extended chairlift hours start Saturday
It’s a sure sign that spring is around the corner when Aspen Skiing Co. extends hours on select lifts at its four ski areas.
Most chairlifts normally operate until 3:30 p.m. The adjustments for the longer days will be made on Saturday.
At Aspen Mountain, the Silver Queen Gondola, Ajax Express lift and FIS lift will be open until 4 p.m. The last ride down the gondola will be at 4:30 p.m.
At Aspen Highlands, the Exhibition lift will be open until 4 p.m. The hours of the Loge lift will be extended to 3:30 p.m.
At Buttermilk, the Summit Express lift will be open until 4 p.m.
At Snowmass, the Big Burn lift and Elk Camp Gondola will be open until 4 p.m. The Village Express will be open until 4 p.m. to the summit and 4:15 p.m. to the mid-station.
Injured worker files lawsuit over house explosion
A Carbondale man who was injured in an explosion at a construction site off of McLain Flats Road on Feb. 3, 2022, has filed a lawsuit against Black Hills Energy and three companies working on the house.
Diego Gonzalez was working as an independent contractor at 173 Slalom Path, Aspen, when the natural gas explosion occurred, according to his lawsuit. He was arranging tools in an upstairs kitchen when an explosion occurred in the mechanical room directly beneath the kitchen. The explosion threw Gonzalez “into the air like a rag doll,” the lawsuit said. He slammed his head on a ceiling approximately 22 to 25 feet above the floor.
Gonzalez was knocked unconscious, and when he came to he couldn’t feel his legs, the lawsuit said. He was extracted from the house by emergency medical responders and taken to Aspen Valley Hospital in critical condition and flown to St. Anthony’s Hospital in Denver for treatment of broken bones in both legs, head trauma and various other injuries. He remained at St. Anthony’s for 30 days, according to the lawsuit.
His medical bills as of late 2022 exceeded $833,000, according to the lawsuit. Gonzalez is currently unable to work and faces ongoing medical issues, the lawsuit claimed. The Gonzalezes are represented by attorneys Michael Fox and Ryan Kalamaya.
The lawsuit was filed against Black Hills Energy, Young Services LLC, R&A Enterprises of Western Colorado Inc. and Skyline Mechanical Inc. for alleged negligent acts related to the explosion. The lawsuit alleges that the mechanical room wasn’t properly ventilated when construction work was performed and that a gas line wasn’t properly bled, leading to the explosion of natural gas.
The accident was investigated by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which found Young Services violated five safety codes, R&A violated four safety codes and Skyline Mechanical violated two safety codes, according to the lawsuit. Black Hills Energy was named because an odorant allegedly faded below a detectable level and added to the problem, the lawsuit alleged.
Gonzalez is seeking a judgment in an amount to be determined at trial for past and future medical expenses, past and future lost wages and other alleged losses. His wife, Jessica, is seeking compensatory damages for loss of consortium.
The lawsuit was filed in Pitkin County District Court.