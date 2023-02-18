Aspen candidate forum set for 5 p.m. Wednesday
A business-focused forum with candidates for Aspen mayor and city council will be held Wednesday at the Mountain Chalet, 333 E. Durant. Doors open at 5 p.m.
The forum involving Aspen City Council candidates will start at 5:30 p.m. while the mayoral candidates are set to begin at 6:30 p.m. The event is sponsored by the Aspen Chamber Resort Association, the Young Professionals Network of the Aspen Board of Realtors and the Aspen Rotary Club.
“The event enables voters and members of the business and workforce communities to hear candidate’s positions and question them about important issues in the [March 7] election,” an announcement of the event says.
The moderated debate format consists of the candidates making timed opening and closing statements and answering questions submitted ahead of time by memberships of the sponsoring organizations. Aspen Daily News Publisher David Cook will moderate the event, presenting questions submitted ahead of time.
Bill Guth, Skippy Mesirow and Sam Rose are vying for two open seats on the city council. Torre faces Tracy Sutton in the mayoral race. The event will be broadcast live on GrassrootsTV as well as streamed on YouTube and Facebook.
Frisch campaign surpasses $500K for 2024 House race
The Adam Frisch campaign for Colorado’s U.S. House District 3 says it has raised half a million dollars since Tuesday’s announcement that Frisch would once again challenge U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert.
Frisch, a Democrat and former Aspen councilman, lost by 546 votes in the November challenge against Boebert, a Silt Republican. The close election led to a state-mandated vote count.
“I want to extend my deepest gratitude to every single donor who has already contributed to this campaign. Whether you donated $2 or $200, it is because of your generous support that we enter this race in a position of strength,” Frisch said in a news release.