City seeks input on future of STRs
The city of Aspen is actively seeking community participation to shape the future of residential building and short-term rental activity in Aspen.
The initiative, “Shaping Aspen’s Built Environment,” seeks to address key challenges through changes in the land use code related to “stressors put on our community, environment and economy,” a city new release says.
On Dec. 8, the Aspen City Council approved Ordinance No. 27, which placed a moratorium on the issuance of new residential building and short-term rental permits in Aspen. This pause grants staff, council and the community space to evaluate current development trends in Aspen and align development regulations with existing city policy. The moratorium for residential building is in place until June 8, and the pause on the issuance of vacation rental permits goes until Sept. 30.
While residential building and short-term rentals are intertwined, the city is conducting two coordinated engagement efforts to solicit feedback on potential policy changes in each area. The community is invited to participate in this initiative through online storytelling and neighborhood meetings beginning now through April, the release states.
For more information and a schedule of upcoming events, visit aspencommunityvoice.com/aspens-built-environment or send an email to AspenEngage@aspen.gov.
Compassion filmfest continues today online
The Carbondale-based Compassion Film Festival continues today and Sunday in a live, online format.
The main feature is a documentary, Walk With Frank,” about a Vietnam veteran who walks across New York state to draw attention to PTSD and mental health issues. The festival program also includes two short films, “Thoughts from Veterans on Walking” and “Women Veterans Find Friendship and Healing in the Mountains,” according to event organizers.
Festival proceeds will benefit the nonprofit Huts for Vets. All films can be watched at the viewer’s leisure. Visit compassionfest.world for information and access.